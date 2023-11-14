Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

Record year to date basic earnings per share of $0.91, up from $0.77 in the prior year

Quarterly basic earnings per share of $0.25, down from $0.27 in the prior year

High quality mortgage portfolio of $875.6 million 95.5% of portfolio in first mortgages 96.0% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.0% proactively increased allowance for mortgage losses



"Atrium produced another solid quarter for shareholders despite very challenging market conditions. Our nine month earnings of $0.91 per share is 18.2% ahead of last year's record result. In fact, our nine month EPS is close to what we would normally earn in a full year. In Q3, our mortgage portfolio reached a record high $875.6 million at quarter end. We also successfully completed the sale of our 90-unit investment property in Regina for a slight profit.

While elevated interest rates, persistent inflation, and a slowing economy are definitely adding pressure on real estate markets, our management team is experienced at navigating through market cycles. Our first priority remains maintaining a resilient portfolio that can withstand the most adverse scenarios. Our portfolio loan to value of 61.0% is conservative, 95.5% of our mortgages are in first position, and our mortgages remain concentrated in large urban markets. We are also focused on having ample liquidity at all times. We extended our credit facility to July 2025 during the quarter and currently have over $100 million available on our line of credit. Lastly, we increased our loan loss provisions to 203 basis points to recognize the continuing weakness in real estate markets and this will protect future earnings. Looking ahead, we expect the market to remain challenging over the coming quarters but we also believe that we are well positioned to continue to deliver solid returns for shareholders," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 886-7786 or (416) 764-8658, conference ID 97012059. For a replay of the conference call (available until November 28, 2023) please call 1 (877) 674-6060, conference ID 012059 #.

Results of operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Atrium reported assets of $864.9 million at quarter end, down from $874.8 million at the end of 2022. Revenues were $25.4 million, an increase of 23.2% from the third quarter of the prior year. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $11.0 million, a decrease of 7.1% from the comparative period. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at September 30, 2023 totaled $17.8 million, or 2.03% of the gross mortgage portfolio, up from $10.7 million or 1.24% as at December 31, 2022, to reflect increased credit risk in the real estate markets.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $72.7 million, an increase of 31.6% from the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $39.6 million, an increase of 19.7% from the prior year period.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $0.27 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparable period. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.91 and $0.88 respectively for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $0.77 and $0.76 basic and diluted earnings per common share, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Mortgages receivable as at September 30, 2023 was $863.8 million, up from $860.4 million as at December 31, 2022. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, $243.1 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $238.2 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at September 30, 2023 was 11.49%, compared to 10.77% at December 31, 2022.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30



September 30





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue $ 25,412

$ 20,634

$ 72,667

$ 55,212

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(2,153 )

(2,056 )

(6,259 )

(6,395 ) Other expenses

(241 )

(292 )

(1,017 )

(828 ) Impairment of investment property held for sale

-



-



-



(1,832 ) Recovery of (provision for) mortgage losses

(5,222 )

(1,114 )

(6,707 )

316

Income before financing costs

17,796



17,172



58,684



46,473

Financing costs

(6,804 )

(5,346 )

(19,051 )

(13,374 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 10,992

$ 11,826

$ 39,633

$ 33,099

Basic earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.91

$ 0.77

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.88

$ 0.76



















Dividends declared $ 9,854

$ 9,706

$ 29,461

$ 29,029



















Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 863,760

$ 850,920

$ 863,760

$ 850,920

Total assets, end of period $ 864,894

$ 871,302

$ 864,894

$ 871,302

Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 491,776

$ 480,462

$ 491,776

$ 480,462

Book value per share, end of period $ 11.21

$ 11.12

$ 11.21

$ 11.12



Analysis of mortgage portfolio



As at September 30, 2023

As at December 31, 2022







Outstanding



% of







Outstanding



% of

Property Type Number

amount



Portfolio

Number



amount



Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























High-rise residential 21 $ 316,689



36.1%

20

$ 300,989



34.7%

Mid-rise residential 25

199,477



22.8%

30



225,281



26.0%

Low-rise residential 14

148,475



17.0%

14



128,244



14.8%

House and apartment 144

112,973



12.9%

158



108,124



12.5%

Condominium corporation 11

1,883



0.2%

12



2,189



0.3%

Residential portfolio 215

779,497



89.0%

234



764,827



88.3%

Commercial 21

96,057



11.0%

26



101,435



11.7%

Mortgage portfolio 236 $ 875,554



100.0%

260

$ 866,262



100.0%





As at September 30, 2023

Location of underlying property Number of

mortgages

Outstanding

amount



Percentage

outstanding



Weighted

average

loan to value



Weighted

average

interest rate

































(outstanding amounts in 000s)

























Greater Toronto Area 153 $ 632,981



72.3%



62.5%



11.74%

Non-GTA Ontario 54

39,811



4.5%



64.3%



9.69%

British Columbia 28

195,312



22.3%



55.2%



10.95%

Alberta 1

7,450



0.9%



71.0%



14.00%



236 $ 875,554



100.0%



61.0%



11.49%





As at December 31, 2022



Number of

mortgages

Outstanding

amount



Percentage

outstanding



Weighted

average

loan to value



Weighted

average

interest rate



















Location of underlying property















(outstanding amounts in 000s)

























Greater Toronto Area 169 $ 598,207



69.0%



59.7%



11.04%

Non-GTA Ontario 61

38,950



4.5%



68.7%



8.25%

British Columbia 28

220,727



25.5%



56.4%



10.41%

Alberta 2

8,378



1.0%



71.2%



12.55%



260 $ 866,262



100.0%



59.4%



10.77%



For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

