Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") announced that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call Details

Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM (EST) / 7:00 AM (PST)

Topic: FansUnite's Q3 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o8e4zdIVRoa0gY2rkLrBEg

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $4.8 million, an increase of 12% as compared to $4.3 million over the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 59%, an increase of 9% as compared to 50% over the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million, an increase of 27% as compared to $2.2 million over the same period in the prior year.

Total Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million as compared to ($1.3) million over the same period in the prior year.

The Company had net working capital of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to ($4.2) million as of December 31, 2022.

Nine Months Ended Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $17.2 million, a decrease of approximately 2% as compared to $17.5 million over the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 64%, an increase of approximately 10% as compared to 54% over the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $10.9 million, an increase of approximately 16% as compared to $9.4 million over the same period in the prior year.

Total Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $1.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million as compared to ($1.2) million over the same period in the prior year.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operational Highlights:

On August 24, 2023, the Company announced that it reached an agreement with DragonBet, a Welsh-based UK sportsbook, to migrate off the Chameleon Gaming platform on September 3, 2023, as part of the Company's strategy to streamline its business operations. The migration of DragonBet, combined with the sale of the Company's Chameleon source code to Betr Holdings, Inc. on May 8, 2023, completed FansUnite's transition away from business-to-business ("B2B") platform licensing. As a result of this transition, the Company expects to achieve annualized cost savings of approximately $7.8 million, which includes reductions in salary and selling, general and administrative costs.

"We are pleased to achieve continued growth as highlighted by our financial performance in the third quarter of 2023," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "With a focus on expanding our affiliate business, FansUnite reported substantial increases in our revenues and gross margins during Q3 of this year. These results reflect our strategy to focus on profitability while maximizing our cost efficiencies in all areas of our business."

Growth Outlook

The Company intends to continue expanding its affiliate operations across North America via Betting Hero by entering new betting jurisdictions as well as growing its additional revenue streams, which include Hero Research and Hero Hotline. Furthermore, FansUnite will continue evaluating new opportunities to achieve cost efficiencies across all business units without disrupting its revenue growth.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports entertainment and gaming company, focused on the regulated and lawful sports betting affiliate market which includes customer acquisition, retention, support and reactivation. FansUnite has established itself as a leader in the North American affiliate market through its subsidiary American Affiliate Co LLC ("AmAff' or "American Affiliate"). AmAff is a North American omni-channel customer acquisition company, covering both retail and digital customer activation for sportsbooks, casinos, poker and fantasy sports platforms.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

This news release contains unaudited financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which has been prepared by management based on information currently available to the Company. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change based on the results of the Company's year-end audit. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that FansUnite anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, goals, growth outlook, strategy and focus including scaling Betting Hero's operations across new markets, growing additional revenue streams and identifying opportunities for financial efficiencies.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the online gambling and sports betting industry; the regulatory environment applicable to online gambling and sports betting; the technological infrastructure and support needed to host the Company's online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications; any cryptocurrency applications to the Company's business; and the Company's growth plan. While FansUnite considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; audit-risks; risks associated with the regulatory environments in the jurisdictions the Company operates in; technology-related risks that could adversely affect the Company's ability to operate its online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and any effects it might have on the Company's business thereto. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of FansUnite which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. FansUnite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

Unaudited (CAD - thousands) Notes

September 30,

2023

$



December 31,

2022

$ Assets













Current













Cash and cash equivalents



2,291



2,914

Restricted cash



74



646

Receivables 3

5,954



4,711

Due from related parties 9

316



376

Prepaid expenses



106



230 Total current assets



8,741



8,877











Non-current









Equipment



-



67

Goodwill 5

20,125



20,664

Intangible assets 4

28,174



47,391

Digital currencies



45



32

Right of use assets



211



359

Deferred tax asset



1,980



-

Long-term investments



2,048



63

Long-term receivables



139



- Total assets



61,463



77,453









Liabilities









Current









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6

4,372



4,539

Due to related parties 9

34



74

Bank indebtedness 7

2,720



8,233

Deferred and contingent consideration 8

16,347



12,138

Lease liability



145



186 Total current liabilities



23,618



25,170









Non-current









Deferred and contingent consideration 8

3,003



8,688

Deferred tax liability



-



459

Lease liability



62



153 Total liabilities



26,683



34,470









Shareholders' equity









Share capital 11

122,228



121,208

Reserves



20,037



16,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,710



3,750

Deficit



(111,195 )

(98,542 ) Total shareholders' equity



34,780



42,983 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



61,463



77,453

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss







For the three months

ended September 30



For the nine months

ended September 30

Unaudited (CAD - thousands) Notes

2023

$



Restated

Note 2(c)

2022

$



2023

$



Restated

Note 2(c)

2022

$

























Revenue 13

4,822



4,322



17,176



17,469

Cost of revenue



(1,985 )

(2,155 )

(6,250 )

(8,069 ) Gross margin



2,837



2,167



10,926



9,400

















Expenses

















Selling, general and administrative 14

(7,969 )

(12,431 )

(26,109 )

(32,211 ) Loss before other items



(5,132 )

(10,264 )

(15,183 )

(22,811 )



















Other items

















Interest and other expenses, net 14

(405 )

(3,145 )

(1,950 )

(9,577 ) Revaluation of contingent consideration



331



51,755



562



51,755



Income tax recovery (expense):

















Current



(152 )

212



(153 )

-

Deferred, net



1,081



3,844



2,423



4,478 Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(4,277 )

42,402



(14,301 )

23,845

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 19

(1,753 )

(13,751 )

(5,833 )

(18,874 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes 19

-



-



7,482



- Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1,753 )

(13,751 )

1,649



(18,874 )

















Net income (loss)



(6,030 )

28,651



(12,652 )

4,971



















Other comprehensive income

















Revaluation gain (loss) on digital currencies



12



10



13



(61 ) Currency translation adjustment



871



3,490



(53 )

4,502 Total comprehensive income (loss)



(5,147 )

32,151



(12,692 )

9,412

















Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

















Continuing operations



(0.01 )

0.13



(0.04 )

0.08

Discontinued operations



(0.01 )

(0.04 )

0.00



(0.06 ) Net income (loss)



(0.02 )

0.09



(0.04 )

0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and





357,577,800



324,295,194



347,129,849



304,726,288 diluted



FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended

Unaudited (CAD - thousands) Notes

September 30, 2023

$



Restated

Note 2(c)

September 30, 2022

$ Operating activities:













Net income (loss)



(12,652 )

4,971

Restricted cash



309



(55 ) Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation of equipment



172



134

Amortization of intangible assets 4

14,954



15,686

Impairment loss



113



11,279

Accretion on liabilities 8

1,399



9,358

Revaluation gain on contingent consideration 8

(562 )

(51,755 ) Gain on sale of asset



(3,064 )

-

Gain on sale of business



(4,382 )

-

General & administrative expenses paid with common shares



-



462

Marketing expenses paid with digital currencies



-



10

Unrealized fair value loss on investments



-



153

Share-based payments 12

1,551



5,731

Interest and other income, net



566



17

Deferred income tax recovery



(2,423 )

(4,497 )











Changes in non-cash working capital 17

706



2,608











Net cash flows used in operating activities



(3,313 )

(5,898 )











Investing activities









Payment of contingent consideration 8

(2,288 )

(8,639 ) Proceeds on sale of business 19

5,268



-

Payment of net working capital adjustment



-



(3,802 ) Purchase of intangibles 4

-



(13 ) Proceeds on sale of intangibles 18

3,029



-

Proceeds on sale of investments



-



843

Purchase of equipment



(4 )

(42 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities



6,005



(11,653 )











Financing activities









Repayment of lease liability



(133 )

(149 ) Repayment of bank indebtedness



(5,513 )

8,233

Proceeds from brokered financing, net 11(i)

2,965



-

Proceeds from warrant/option exercise



-



73

Repurchase of shares 11(ii)

(25 )

(58 ) Interest paid, net



(662 )

-

Repayments from (payments to) related parties



20



(427 ) Net cash flows provided by (used) in financing activities



(3,348 )

7,672











Effect of foreign exchange



33



481













Change in cash



(623 )

(9,398 ) Cash, beginning of the period



2,914



13,974 Cash, end of period



2,291



4,576

