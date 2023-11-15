Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
10.11.23
11:49 Uhr
7,800 Euro
+0,150
+1,96 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5007,70014.11.
7,5507,70014.11.
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 02:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G-SHOCK Watches

Featuring Designs Inspired by Creatures of the Galápagos Islands

Made with Bio-Based Resin for Less Environmental Impact

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The three new GW-B5600CD watches are the brand's latest collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation, an organization that engages in environmental conservation activities in the Galápagos Islands.

From left: GW-B5600CD-1A2, GW-B5600CD-9, and GW-B5600CD-1A3

The Charles Darwin Foundation is an international nonprofit organization committed to conserving the natural environment of the Galápagos Islands. The organization is involved in a range of activities, including surveying the Galápagos Islands' marine and terrestrial life and ecosystems and promoting island nature conservation efforts. The latest collaboration model marks the second partnership between G-SHOCK and the Charles Darwin Foundation, following the first in 1999.

The new GW-B5600CD shock-resistant watches feature designs incorporating silhouettes of creatures that live in the Galápagos Islands, along with the rich natural environments where they live. While based on the GW-B5600, a timepiece equipped with radio wave reception and Tough Solar charging capabilities, the new GW-B5600CD watches feature a bezel and band made with bio-based resin produced using renewable organic resources.

Each of the three watches features a face with a unique design motif: a hammerhead shark in an ocean environment for the GW-B5600CD-1A2; a Darwin's finch amid the foliage of a Scalesia forest, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-1A3; and a Galápagos giant tortoise in a rocky location, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-9. Silhouettes of each featured creature also appear on the LCD when the backlight is illuminated.

The Charles Darwin Foundation logo is engraved on the case back, and a Spanish-language statement meaning "I support Galápagos conservation" is printed on the band. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support the Charles Darwin Foundation's conservation activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274603/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-charles-darwin-foundation-collaboration-g-shock-watches-301985797.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.