Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDK9 | ISIN: NO0010892094 | Ticker-Symbol: 60E
Tradegate
14.11.23
20:08 Uhr
0,524 Euro
+0,002
+0,38 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5160,53008:01
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 07:42
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for Q3 2023

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights in the quarter:

  • Strong biological performance. Standing biomass of 2,100 tonnes per 30 September, up from 1,047 tonnes per 30 June 2023.
  • All-time high biomass production with 1,290 tonnes in net biomass growth.
  • Quarterly run-rate net biomass growth of 1,600 - 1,700 tonnes end of September, about 70-75 % of steady-state levels.
  • Parts of batch 3 harvested in September yielding 185 tonnes HOG with 96 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization. Expecting significant ramp up of harvest volumes in Q4.
  • On track for production cost on par with conventional farming
  • Batch 8 stocked end August and batch 9 end October bringing farm to steady-state number of individuals of 1.5-1.6 million.
  • Available liquidity of NOK 705 million per 30 September 2023 including committed available undrawn credit facilities.
  • Q4 harvest expectation 1,000 - 1,200 tonnes (HOG).

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the third quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Wednesday 15 November 2023 08:00 CET.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/salmon-evolution/OEpmPDaoyhi5siPjdg0b/YpjX2kRpv5cFisuvNmU6

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO
thsp@salmone.no
+47 91 19 13 27

Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO
tvv@salmone.no
+47 48 09 05 95

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3876058/afe4651af3d8c6a3.pdf

SALME Q3 2023 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3876058/814e1ee29112fc03.pdf

SALME Q3 2023 Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salmon-evolution-asa-results-for-q3-2023-301988615.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.