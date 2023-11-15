Sunrise, a pioneer in home sleep diagnostics, has welcomed an additional aggregate investment of $6 million from the Alexa Fund and French healthcare investor UI-Investissement (Majycc Innovation Santé), for a total of $24 million raised this year.

This news comes after a breakthrough year for Sunrise. With two FDA approvals in the United States, the renewed CE certification under MDR1 in Europe, and the 2022 SleepTech® Award from the American National Sleep Foundation, Sunrise has become a key player in the sleep diagnosis field. Today, its reach extends from Europe across the Atlantic.

Sunrise's approach to sleep monitoring centers around mandibular jaw movements. Much like the diaphragm supports breathing during sleep, the jaw also plays a key role. By focusing on these jaw movements, Sunrise delivers a high-precision tool for sleep diagnosis. And all it takes is an 8-gram sensor comfortably placed on the chin.

On top of that, Sunrise measures 'respiratory effort,' a commonly overlooked metric in home sleep tests. This allows for the distinction between central and obstructive sleep apnea. It also offers new metrics like 'respiratory effort burden,' linked to fatigue, type II diabetes, and hypertension. Such detailed insights pave the way for personalized treatments and better health outcomes for those facing sleep challenges.

"Sleep disorders are a global concern, and we're proud to be an investor in Sunrise and support their innovative approach to aid in the diagnosis of sleep-related breathing disorders," said Paul Bernard, director of the Alexa Fund. "Their technology, designed for multi-night testing that leverages key sleep metrics, has the potential to redefine sleep apnea diagnosis and care for millions of people suffering from sleep disorders worldwide."

This new funding enables Sunrise to further expand its reach, making quality sleep diagnostics more accessible and personalized than ever. Joining forces with the Alexa Fund and UI-Investissement, the company is setting a new standard for sleep health. As CEO Laurent Martinot puts it: "This funding round is a vote of confidence, not just in Sunrise, but in the universal need for better sleep health solutions."

Sunrise is on a mission to make sleep testing a routine part of our lives. The reason is simple: quality sleep is crucial for overall health, yet a staggering number of people remain undiagnosed. Headquartered in Belgium, and with additional offices in France and the United States, Sunrise's team includes experts in sleep research, machine learning, and electronic design. Leveraging proprietary technology, the team is advancing sleep diagnostics to be not only more accurate and reliable but also more user-friendly both for patients and healthcare providers. By doing so, they are setting a fresh standard for accessible and effective sleep testing.

