Implantica's RefluxStop' makes an impact at the leading Annual European Foregut Society Meeting

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces participation in the 3rd Annual EFS (European Foregut Society) Congress in Milan, Italy in early November.

The Scientific Program at EFS included the symposium, 'Reconstruction of the Anti-Reflux Barrier (ARB) with RefluxStop- an innovative approach.' This well-attended event, filled with lively conversation, offered an opportunity to learn directly from experts with real-world experience performing the RefluxStop procedure.

The RefluxStop symposium was moderated by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Sebastian F. Schoppmann, Associate Professor of Surgery, Medizinische Universität Wien, University Hospital in Vienna, Austria. He was joined by seven other leading GERD surgeons and GI experts from Germany, UK, Switzerland, US and Italy, highlighting their clinical perspectives and experiences with RefluxStop therapy from several hundreds of patients.

CEO and Founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are proud to have made such an impact at the EFS, an organization with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes for acid reflux sufferers. We want to thank EFS and the many surgeons who independently published and presented their real-world outcomes of the RefluxStop procedure."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "The 3rd Annual EFS Meeting gave Implantica the opportunity to spotlight RefluxStop and report on the excellent clinical data. We are humbled and continuously amazed at the difference our product is making in the lives of those suffering from acid reflux."

Dr. Forsell continues, "The unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop restores the natural physiology of the body allowing it to function normally. As it does not encircle the food passageway, it largely diminishes common, uncomfortable side effects of traditional surgical GERD treatments and provides excellent quality of life improvements to patients."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

