Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility 15-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 November 2023 Travis Perkins plc Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility Travis Perkins plc ("The Group") is pleased to confirm that the Group's near term refinancing programme has been completed with the renewal of the Group's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). The renewed GBP375m RCF is for a five-year term with two extension options of one year each and is provided by a syndicate of eight banks on broadly comparable terms to the 2019 RCF. The RCF also incorporates an accordion feature. The Group's committed debt facilities now total GBP800m with details shown below: Facility Amount Maturity Bond GBP250m February 2026 Term loan GBP75m August 2027 RCF GBP375m November 2028 August 2029 / August 2030 / US private placement notes GBP100m August 2031 (equal tranches)

The RCF updated covenants reflect the adoption of IFRS16 and are in line with those on the US private placement notes and term loan. On a 12-month rolling basis these covenants are:

-- Net debt / EBITDA not to exceed 4.0x

-- Interest cover of at least 2.0x

As at 30 June 2023, the Group's 12-month rolling net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.1x with interest cover of 5.7x.

The Group's investment grade rating was confirmed by Fitch on 11 October 2023 as BBB- on negative outlook.

