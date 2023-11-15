Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
15.11.2023 | 08:31
Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility

DJ Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility 
15-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 November 2023 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
 
Refinancing completed with renewal of GBP375m revolving credit facility 
 
Travis Perkins plc ("The Group") is pleased to confirm that the Group's near term refinancing programme has been 
completed with the renewal of the Group's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). 
 
The renewed GBP375m RCF is for a five-year term with two extension options of one year each and is provided by a 
syndicate of eight banks on broadly comparable terms to the 2019 RCF. The RCF also incorporates an accordion feature. 
 
The Group's committed debt facilities now total GBP800m with details shown below: 
 
Facility          Amount Maturity 
Bond            GBP250m February 2026 
Term loan         GBP75m  August 2027 
RCF            GBP375m November 2028 
                 August 2029 / August 2030 / 
US private placement notes GBP100m 
                 August 2031 (equal tranches)

The RCF updated covenants reflect the adoption of IFRS16 and are in line with those on the US private placement notes and term loan. On a 12-month rolling basis these covenants are:

-- Net debt / EBITDA not to exceed 4.0x

-- Interest cover of at least 2.0x

As at 30 June 2023, the Group's 12-month rolling net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.1x with interest cover of 5.7x.

The Group's investment grade rating was confirmed by Fitch on 11 October 2023 as BBB- on negative outlook.

Enquiries: 

Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  284891 
EQS News ID:  1773577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

