Boskalis commissions 2 GWh shore power facility in Rotterdam

Boskalis commissioned a large-scale shore power facility yesterday afternoon at its premises in the Waalhaven in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Boskalis vessels are (de)mobilized for own projects at this service center. From now on, the moored vessels will switch off their diesel-powered generators and use green shore power. In addition, Rotterdam Shore Power's shore power installation will be used for a variety of land-based electrical equipment deployed by Boskalis to carry out projects in the region.



The shore power installation is expected to generate 2 GWh of green electricity per year, resulting in an annual CO2 reduction of 1,600 tons. In addition, shore power contributes significantly to improving air quality by reducing particulate matter and nitrogen emissions and contributes positively to the living environment by reducing noise levels.

The new shore power installation is part of a series of measures taken by Boskalis to reduce its carbon footprint and promote the use of renewable energy sources at its offices and service centers. In recent years, for example, many thousands of solar panels have been installed on the roofs of the offices on the Boskalis campus in the Dutch city of Papendrecht and in Singapore and on the roof of the central distribution center in Vlaardingen, the Netherlands. Furthermore, a large-scale electric vehicle charging facility was commissioned on the Papendrecht campus; with 252 charging points, one of the largest of its kind in the Benelux region.

Boskalis sources the green shore power from Rotterdam Shore Power (a joint venture between Eneco and the Port of Rotterdam Authority), which owns the shore power installation, with Boskalis having realized the grid connection in-house. The green power supplied by Eneco originates from its Dutch wind and solar sources. The project is co-financed by the municipality of Rotterdam and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 600 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

