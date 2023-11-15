NIKKINDENJI KOGYO CO., LTD., our subsidiary, is the only one manufacturer of the Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips (3% silicon steel) with the thickness less than 0.1mm in Japan. We have over 50 years of experience in production and sales of Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips. And we design cores and various reactors through many years of cultivated design technology, and offer those products including prototypes. Recently, the needs for low loss and downsizing rise in the renewable energy electric power market and the high frequency inverter market. So our Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips earn the domestic as well as the foreign customer's trust.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115796622/en/
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Strip (GT Series): It has high magnetic flux density and contributes to downsizing of reactors. Non Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Strip (ST Series): It has low core loss and high magnetic flux density. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Features
(1)
Eco products
(2)
High magnetic flux density
(3)
High magnetic permeability
(4)
Excellent insulation coating
Application examples
GT Series
- SIZE: thickness 0.04mm to 0.12mm, width 5mm to 310mm
Reactor
Advantage
High frequency inverter (e.g. UPS)
Low loss
Renewable energy power system
Downsizing
(e.g. Power conditioners)
Direct current power transformer system
High frequency transformer
Advantage
Welding machine, medical equipment and lighting
Low loss
Downsizing
ST Series
- SIZE: thickness 0.05mm to 0.15mm, width 5mm to 310mm
Motor Core
Advantage
Automotive (EV/HEV)
High rotation (Reduction of heat generation)
HDD
Downsizing
Medical equipment
Magnetic bearing
Advantage
Turbo-molecular pump
Reduction of heat generation
About NIPPON KINZOKU Group
Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115796622/en/
Contacts:
Sales Development Dept.
NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.
E-mail: nikkin-overseas@nipponkinzoku.co.jp
https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry