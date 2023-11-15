NIKKINDENJI KOGYO CO., LTD., our subsidiary, is the only one manufacturer of the Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips (3% silicon steel) with the thickness less than 0.1mm in Japan. We have over 50 years of experience in production and sales of Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips. And we design cores and various reactors through many years of cultivated design technology, and offer those products including prototypes. Recently, the needs for low loss and downsizing rise in the renewable energy electric power market and the high frequency inverter market. So our Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips earn the domestic as well as the foreign customer's trust.

Features

(1) Eco products

It has very low iron loss in the high frequency range, and contributes to higher efficiency and energy saving of high frequency transformers and high frequency reactors. (2) High magnetic flux density

With high magnetic flux density in frequency 400 Hz-40 kHz compared with other materials, it can realize downsizing of the reactors. (3) High magnetic permeability

It has high magnetic permeability and can be applied to shielding materials. (4) Excellent insulation coating

With an excellent inorganic insulating coating, it enables "distortion annealing" to make the best use of the material characterization.

Application examples

GT Series

SIZE: thickness 0.04mm to 0.12mm, width 5mm to 310mm

Reactor Advantage High frequency inverter (e.g. UPS) Low loss Renewable energy power system Downsizing (e.g. Power conditioners) Direct current power transformer system High frequency transformer Advantage Welding machine, medical equipment and lighting Low loss Downsizing

ST Series

SIZE: thickness 0.05mm to 0.15mm, width 5mm to 310mm

Motor Core Advantage Automotive (EV/HEV) High rotation (Reduction of heat generation) HDD Downsizing Medical equipment Magnetic bearing Advantage Turbo-molecular pump Reduction of heat generation

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

