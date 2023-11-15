Gilde Healthcare closes new Venture&Growth fund at €740 million hard cap

Gilde Healthcare Venture&Growth VI closes at its hard cap with €740 million from a balanced mix of international investors

Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies that enable better care at lower cost, supported by its dedicated Impact Council

In three years' time, Gilde Healthcare raised €1.7 billion across three funds

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilde Healthcare today announces the final close of its Gilde Healthcare Venture&Growth VI fund with €740 million in commitments. Fund VI reached the hard cap following a first close at €600 million in April this year. The new fund focuses on fast growing companies developing solutions for better care at lower cost. Gilde Healthcare invests in companies in Europe and North America active in digital healthcare, medical technology (MedTech) and therapeutics. Gilde Healthcare Venture&Growth VI is an Article 9 Fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The fund is backed by a balanced mix of international investors, including healthcare corporates, (Dutch) pension funds, banks, insurers, fund-of-funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, family offices, entrepreneurs and the Gilde team.

Pieter van der Meer, Managing Partner at Gilde Healthcare: "Thestrong interest from institutional investors driven to make a substantial impact, is a clear endorsement of our mission: investing in solutions to improve the quality of patient care while keeping it affordable. Our broad strategy, covering digital health, MedTech and therapeutics, results in a holistic approach allowing us to select the most optimal and cost effective solution for the individual patient. With a team of sector experts, we help companies to further scale medical innovations and to make them accessible globally."

The healthcare expenditure in the Western World continues to grow, already exceeding 20% of GDP in the United States. The society at large is in need of affordable solutions to counter this growth. Gilde Healthcare's mission to invest in better care at lower cost, is supported by a dedicated Impact Council, chaired by the former executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The new fund will invest €10-70 million per new portfolio company. Together with the previous Venture&Growth fund (closed in 2020) and Gilde Healthcare Private Equity IV (closed in 2022), Gilde Healthcare has raised €1.7 billion in capital over the last three years.

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing over €2.6 billion across two fund strategies: Venture&Growth and Private Equity. The Venture& Growth fund of Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies active in digital health, medical technologies (MedTech) and therapeutics, based in Europe and North America. The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare participates in profitable lower mid-market healthcare companies based in North-Western Europe. For more information: www.gildehealthcare.com

