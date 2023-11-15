California plans to shift 3 GW of load from dirtier, more expensive times of day to cleaner, less expensive times by setting flexible demand standards for many types of electric appliances. Global interest in California's work is high, according to a state agency commissioner.From pv magazine USA New flexible demand appliance standards are "coming down the road" in California for water heaters, behind-the-meter batteries, and electric vehicle chargers, said California Energy Commission (CEC) Commissioner Andrew McAllister at a CalFlexHub symposium. CalFlexHub is a proving ground for flexible ...

