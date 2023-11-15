Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today launched its new Material Emissions App designed to make it easier for customers to continuously measure, report and reduce Scope 3 emissions in procurement. Announced at the company's global annual user conference, Celosphere, the app features automated material mapping that ensures data accuracy by reducing the risk of human errors. It is also a one-stop shop for automated and consolidated measurement and recommended actions, providing a more comprehensive assessment of Scope 3 emissions sources. Furthermore, it allows sustainability and procurement leaders to find shared solutions that meet their financial and sustainability goals.

Organizations are under huge pressure to meet sustainability targets, as regulatory bodies worldwide introduce and enforce more reporting and carbon reduction requirements. For instance, under the new Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, public and private companies that do business in California and exceed $1 billion in annual revenue will be required to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions from 2026 onwards.

According to Janina Bauer, Global Head of Sustainability at Celonis: "The heat is on to meet and exceed critical sustainability and business performance metrics throughout the entire supply chain. This takes constant collaboration across multiple teams, from procurement, who own the purchasing process and are looking to reduce costs, to sustainability leads who are the main drivers of evaluating Scope 3 emissions. Celonis' vision is to embed sustainability practices into everyday business processes. Our new Material Emissions App bridges the gap between sustainability and procurement teams, empowering them to manage complexity, work better together and ultimately reduce Scope 3 emissions."

Tobias Hartmann, Head of ESG Reporting Ratings at Heidelberg Materials, says: "Celonis can help us with granular, continuous emissions measurement, reduction opportunity identification and progress tracking against our reduction targets."

Alexander Carls, Director of Procurement at Dürr, says: "At Dürr our objective is to measure and systematically reduce all emissions within our supply chain to fulfill our climate strategy, the requirements of the recently introduced EU CBAM and the upcoming CSRD regulations. Celonis, Climatiq and Dürr initiated a co-innovation project to bundle their expertise in process mining, AI, carbon emissions measurement and machine building. Results were achieved with lightning speed: a prototype is already in operation and the rollout to our organization is planned for the beginning of 2024."

Drive Sustainable Purchasing Decisions and Reduce Scope 3 Emissions

The Material Emissions App allows organizations to:

Accurately measure procured goods and services emissions. By using predefined mapping generated by Celonis partner Climatiq's Carbon Intelligence Engine, the app intelligently maps material emission factors to procured materials. Climatiq sources emission factor data directly from government agencies and academic institutions, applying a methodology based on the greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol.

The Material Emissions App complements Celonis' existing sustainability solutions, which help companies measure and reduce their carbon impact and achieve their sustainability goals, without compromising key supply chain performance metrics.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

