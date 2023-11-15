More German companies, even those that lack experience, knowledge or resources, are showing interest in AWS solutions, ISG Provider Lens report says

A growing German market for services to support cloud-native solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform spells good news for AWS partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic along with continuing concerns about inflation have accelerated the market penetration of cloud-based offerings in Germany. These conditions are deemed ideal for the growth of AWS partners that provide enterprises with vital assistance in cloud migration, the ISG report says.

"Migration partners play an important role in supporting customers in their move to the AWS platform," said Alexandra Classen, partner, ISG EMEA, in Germany. "The easier it is for customers to enter the AWS world, the better it is for AWS and its ecosystem partners."

According to the ISG report, AWS is proving to be an attractive partner for service providers and technology vendors. It collaborates with many of these vendors as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global program for AWS partners that assist with consulting, data analytics and machine learning, managed services, migration services and SAP workloads. For its part, AWS helps its partners develop AWS-based businesses and solutions by providing technical, sales and marketing support, the ISG report says. As AWS grows more important as an IT provider, the AWS partner ecosystem is becoming increasingly relevant to enterprise customers. Partners can profit from their customers' successful entry into the AWS world through follow-on business, ISG says.

The increasing penetration and popularity of cloud platforms such as AWS has created a growing market to serve mid-sized enterprises that have not yet moved to the cloud, the ISG report says. Change management and digital business strategies are driving interest in AWS solutions and explain in part why the German AWS consulting market has become so competitive, the report says. According to a study conducted by ISG in 2022,19 percent of cloud solution users and planners with 50 or more employees in Germany planned to adopt cloud-native solutions during 2022-23. These enterprises often need guidance on whether and how their transition can be optimized, ISG says.

"Midsize companies in Germany are finding AWS solutions increasingly attractive," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Unfortunately, they often lack expertise and look to AWS partners for help in getting started."

The report also examines how SAP's product portfolio expansion through AWS is contributing to the growth of the AWS SAP solutions market.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across five quadrants: AWS Consulting Services, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Managed Services, AWS Migration Services and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Eviden (Atos), TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants, while DXC Technology and T-Systems are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Claranet, Cognizant, Rackspace Technology and tecRacer are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while HCLTech and IBM are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AllCloud, Computacenter, Deloitte, Lemongrass, Materna, NTT DATA and Syntax are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while LTIMindtree and Public Cloud Group are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AllCloud and T-Systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

