Nasdaq congratulates winners of European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023

15 November 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: SMSMED) on being selected as Rising Star and Kempower Corporation (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland: KEMPOWR) as International Star in the annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023 announced at the European Commission's annual SME Assembly in Bilbao, Spain, last night. The Awards, which has been organized for eleven consecutive years, is a joint initiative of EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and the European Commission, and aim to promote best practices and encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access capital markets via IPOs. Each year, the most dynamic small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four separate categories which include Rising Star, International Star, Star of Innovation, and Star of 2023. An independent jury selects a shortlist of three companies per category selected from the SMEs. Since 2020, the Awards is organised as part of the European Commission's SME Assembly. This year's winners have gone public in the period 2021-22. "SMEs play a critical role in the creation of jobs and economic growth across Europe, and it is important to highlight those that successfully have leveraged the public market as a catalyst for expansion," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "These are not only exciting wins for Scandinavian Medical Solutions and Kempower, but yet another success stories coming out of our European markets. Nasdaq is the leading European market for SME listings, we will continue our efforts to keep Nasdaq First North Growth Market the leading growth platform for SMEs." "Scandinavian Medical Solutions' listing on Nasdaq First North has given the market an exciting opportunity for investing in a successful sustainable solution within healthcare and technology", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Scandinavian Medical Solutions is a company that increases scanning capacity globally through specialized purchasing and resale of used high quality diagnostic imaging equipment. "We want to congratulate Jens Krohn, CEO of Scandinavian Medical Solutions and his team on this amazing achievement." "We want to congratulate Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Kempower and his entire team on winning the Award," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Since the listing in 2021, Kempower has attracted wide interest by investors and customers alike with its groundbreaking reliable and user-friendly DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles. We are also pleased that Kempower recently renewed its Nasdaq Green Equity Designation as an endorsement of its progress toward their sustainability goals." In addition to Scandinavian Medical Solutions and Kempower, LumenRadio AB (Nasdaq First North GM Sweden: LUMEN) was shortlisted in the final as Rising Star. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.