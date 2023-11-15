Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Nasdaq congratulates winners of European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023

15 November 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Scandinavian Medical
Solutions A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: SMSMED) on being
selected as Rising Star and Kempower Corporation (Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland: KEMPOWR) as International Star in the annual European Small and
Mid-Cap Awards 2023 announced at the European Commission's annual SME Assembly
in Bilbao, Spain, last night. The Awards, which has been organized for eleven
consecutive years, is a joint initiative of EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of
European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and the European Commission, and aim to
promote best practices and encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) to access capital markets via IPOs. 

Each year, the most dynamic small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four
separate categories which include Rising Star, International Star, Star of
Innovation, and Star of 2023. An independent jury selects a shortlist of three
companies per category selected from the SMEs. Since 2020, the Awards is
organised as part of the European Commission's SME Assembly. This year's
winners have gone public in the period 2021-22. 

"SMEs play a critical role in the creation of jobs and economic growth across
Europe, and it is important to highlight those that successfully have leveraged
the public market as a catalyst for expansion," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head
of European Listings, Nasdaq. "These are not only exciting wins for
Scandinavian Medical Solutions and Kempower, but yet another success stories
coming out of our European markets. Nasdaq is the leading European market for
SME listings, we will continue our efforts to keep Nasdaq First North Growth
Market the leading growth platform for SMEs." 

"Scandinavian Medical Solutions' listing on Nasdaq First North has given the
market an exciting opportunity for investing in a successful sustainable
solution within healthcare and technology", says Carsten Borring, Head of
Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Scandinavian Medical Solutions is a company that
increases scanning capacity globally through specialized purchasing and resale
of used high quality diagnostic imaging equipment. "We want to congratulate
Jens Krohn, CEO of Scandinavian Medical Solutions and his team on this amazing
achievement." 

"We want to congratulate Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Kempower and his entire team on
winning the Award," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Since
the listing in 2021, Kempower has attracted wide interest by investors and
customers alike with its groundbreaking reliable and user-friendly DC fast
charging solutions for electric vehicles. We are also pleased that Kempower
recently renewed its Nasdaq Green Equity Designation as an endorsement of its
progress toward their sustainability goals." 

In addition to Scandinavian Medical Solutions and Kempower, LumenRadio AB
(Nasdaq First North GM Sweden: LUMEN) was shortlisted in the final as Rising
Star. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 


MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
