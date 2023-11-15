China's Guangzhou Sanjing Electric (SAJ) has developed two new single-phase and three-phase all-in-one battery inverters with efficiencies of 97.8% and 98.0%, respectively. They use artificial intelligence to support energy management.China's SAJ has developed two new lines of battery inverters in single-phase and three-phase configurations. "The HS2 series leverages artificial intelligence, based on 3 Core AI algorithms, to revolutionize energy management, optimizing efficiency and reducing costs", SAJ said in a statement. "It features an intelligent scheduling model, considering peak demand ...

