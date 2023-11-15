Next Fertility Selects Fairtility's CHLOE Transparent AI Decision Support Technology for Network Clinics Across Spain

Integrating with Leading Electronic Medical Records and Time Lapse Incubators, CHLOE Supports Full Digitalization of Next Fertility's IVF Labs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering reproductive care for improved outcomes, today announced that Next Fertility, part of Next Clinics, an international group and one of Europe's largest assisted reproduction and healthcare providers, has chosen to implement CHLOE across its fertility clinics in Spain.

Following a successful trial period, Next Fertility elected to expand its implementation of Fairtility's technology, from one clinic - Next Fertility Murcia, across all seven group clinics in Spain. By extending the use of CHLOE across all clinics, Next Fertility is looking to streamline operations and provide a standardized approach to fertility treatment while also improving the patient experience. Next Fertility clinics in Murcia, Valencia, Sevilla, Madrid, Huelva, Burgos and Vitoria will all utilize CHLOE EQ to support embryo quality assessment in labs.

Software-based, CHLOE integrates with the leading Time Lapse Incubator (TLI) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) platforms, enabling clinics to gain the benefits of full digitalization of the lab with a unified data and insights-hub. By interconnecting the various systems in labs across the NEXT Fertility network in Spain, CHLOE will automate and standardize data collection and analysis processes and streamline workflows for maximum efficiency across network clinics. These capabilities are designed to automate workflows and complement clinical decision-making, with the final judgment resting in the hands of medical experts. Efficiencies created by CHLOE have demonstrated a 30-50% reduction in embryology hours per cycle, enabling fertility clinics to increase capacity and support more prospective parents in their family building journey.

"Patient satisfaction and the quality of care we provide is what drives us and what sets us apart from other clinics," notes Adriano Carbone, Southern Europe Regional Manager at Next Clinics. "We achieve this through our committed staff and by bringing state of the art technology that supports our vision. This is where CHLOE plays a major role."

A recent survey with Next Fertility patients showed how the CHLOE, when integrated into the patient journey positively contributed to the patient experience through more engaging and transparent communication with the care team, real-time access to their embryos via a livestream and an increased feeling of empowerment through their journey.

"Next Fertility is at the forefront of transforming reproductive care, serving as a leader to the market, not only is Spain, but globally," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "We've invested the time developing our technology to ensure cohesive and efficient integration across the IVF labs' systems. This is aligned with our efforts to bring transparency to the entire reproductive care journey. Transparency is essential for responsible AI development, especially when it intersects with human life."

CHLOE EQ for embryo viability assessment, focuses on analyzing embryonic development data and imagery designed to facilitate decision-making in the assisted reproduction laboratory. Developed using an extensive database of embryos, CHLOE EQ detects and analyzes subtle visual, morphological, morphokinetic and developmental attributes of each embryo and relates them to its implantation capacity. With this tool, Next Fertility embryologists gain a technological assistant that makes it easier for them to choose the best embryos for transfer to the uterus, reducing the subjectivity intrinsic to any human decision.

Next Fertility is part of Next Clinics and is one of Europe's largest reproductive care networks with clinics across eight countries with 22 IVF clinics and seven diagnostics laboratories operating across the network. By implementing CHLOE across seven clinics in Spain, Next Fertility is further strengthening its position as the most technologically advanced reproductive care provider in Europe while assessing the suitability of the technology to serve additional clinics across its network.

About Fairtility

Fairtility is advancing reproductive care through the power of transparent AI to help clinicians and their patients on the reproductive care journey. Fairtility believes that transparency is critical when AI intersects with human life. Its flagship software, CHLOE, is a transparent AI-based decision support tool providing clinicians complete visibility into clinical and laboratory parameters crucial to improving reproductive care outcomes in IVF, fertility preservation and egg donation. Fairtility aims to expand CHLOE's application across the entire reproductive care journey, from assessing infertility causes to optimizing embryo transfer. For more information and updates, follow Fairtility on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, or visit www.fairtility.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Kaufman-Grubner

+972-58-444-5418

Nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

About Next Fertility

Next Fertility is part of Next Clinics, which in less than 10 years has become one of the largest assisted reproduction and clinical diagnosis groups in Europe, with 7 laboratories and 22 clinics in 8 countries. The Next Fertility brand was launched in Spain in 2022 with the opening of 3 clinics in Seville, Murcia and Valencia, to which Madrid, Huelva, Faro (Portugal), Vitoria and Burgos have been added in 2023. In addition, the group created the international biobank Gametia Biobank, which has the largest sperm bank in Spain, located in Granada. The clinics, with a team of hundreds of professionals, cover all the treatment needs: gynecologists specializing in fertility and assisted reproduction, embryologists, anesthetists, urologists, psychologists, nurses and clinic assistants. The concept of patient satisfaction as the center of activity, the commitment to technology, emotional support and transparency, in processes and prices, are the fundamental pillars of these clinics, which will continue their expansion throughout the peninsula in the coming years.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-fertility-selects-fairtilitys-chloe-transparent-ai-decision-support-technology-for-network-clinics-across-spain-301988883.html