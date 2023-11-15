New integrated approach positions the company for more significant growth and enhanced customer experience

Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in Cloud, Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and services, today announced key transformational and leadership changes, to address its continuous and rapid global expansion. With over 2100 employees, $220M (USD) in annual revenues, the company is well poised for the next phase of its growth.

Left: Rahim Hajee CEO Adastra North America; Right: Rob Turner Adastra Global CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today's announcement marks a significant change in how we will grow and run the business to position Adastra for continued success as we enter the next phase of the company's growth," said Jan Cervinka, Founder and Board member of Adastra. "The new structure more effectively aligns key personnel and resources to Adastra's strategy to be the global leader in Cloud, Data, and AI."

The company's new integrated structure will allow Adastra to better serve its customers by further investing in global Centres of Excellence around Cloud, Data and AI, establishing global leadership in key industries, and fully integrating its global delivery capabilities under a single operating unit, creating enhanced value for its customers regardless of geography.

"This transformation will allow the company to continue growth in its core markets of Canada, Central Europe and Germany and enable more accelerated growth in the US and Western Europe," said Jan Mrazek, Founder and Board Member of Adastra. "Further, expansion of our global delivery operations in Europe and South-East Asia into Latin America and South Asia will underpin Adastra's ability to execute anytime, anywhere for our customers."

With industry-leading partnerships including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Informatica, Databricks, Ataccama and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Adastra is a recognized global leader in assisting clients with their value-driven Data and AI strategies. The Company's prominence in Cloud enablement services, data governance, data analytics, AI and Optimization, and IoT solutions will continue to grow in the new operating model.

Key Leadership Changes

To support Adastra's new direction the following changes will be in effect immediately:

Rob Turner Adastra Global CEO

Rob Turner is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in automotive, financial services, telecommunications and professional services throughout North America and Europe. Rob has been with Adastra for over ten years and most recently served as CRO and EVP of Marketing and Sales. He spearheaded the company's pivot to the Cloud and played a key role in doubling the size of the North American business. In his new role, Rob will lead Adastra on its mission to be the largest pure-play Data and AI services provider in the world.

"Adastra is an amazing organization with an incredible team of world-class professionals," said Turner. "Over the 23 years of our existence, we have helped thousands of customers transform their businesses through better understanding of their data. As we enter the next frontier of Data and AI, I am excited to work with our team to be the number one solution provider in the world's fastest-growing technology sector."

Pavel Kysela Adastra Global COO

Pavel Kysela has 20 years of experience at Adastra across all verticals and competencies. Over the past 11 years under Pavel's leadership, the Adastra Czechia team has grown 400%. By overseeing several Czech based strategic acquisitions Pavel contributed to Adastra's expansion into Asia, US and the UK, and dramatically broadened services portfolio of Adastra Group.

"Each of our branches possesses unique talents and specialized knowledge. Our goal is to offer all customers the very best of the entire Adastra group. I am thrilled to be an active part of the next phase of development for the group," said Kysela. "The boundaries of our future success are limitless."

Lukas Houba Chief Financial Officer

Lukas Houba continues in his role as head of finance operations globally.

Ondrej Vanek Chief AI Officer

Ondrej Vanek is the co-founder and CEO of Blindspot Solutions. He will lead the global AI practice from regional AI practices under the ADASTRA AI brand.

Kevin Harmer Chief Cloud Officer

Kevin Harmer has been leading the Cloud business in Adastra North America, and he takes on an expanded leadership role around our Cloud business globally

Kristian Gravelle Chief Marketing Officer

Kristian Gravelle, North American CMO, will take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Rahim Hajee CEO Adastra North America

Rahim Hajee is a rounded business and technology leader. He has been with Adastra for 17 years in a variety of consulting and senior management roles. In his most recent role, he served as COO of North America where he contributed greatly to Adastra's North American success.

Stepan Kopriva CEO Adastra Czechia

Stepan Kopriva is the co-founder and former CTO of Blindspot Solutions, an innovative AI company acquired by Adastra six years ago. His leadership and industry knowledge will ensure continued growth for Adastra in this important market.

Toma Buchinsky Global Head of Automotive Manufacturing and GM Adastra Germany

Toma Buchinsky, GM Adastra Germany will assume the role of Global Automotive Manufacturing Lead.

Marius Maslo Chief Revenue Officer DACH and GM Adastra Slovakia

Marius Maslo, GM Adastra Slovakia, will also take the role of CRO for the DACH Region.

Nick Shopov CEO Global Delivery

Nick Shopov will take on the role of GDCEO, with the objective to develop talent pool sourcing.

Lyoubomir Ovtcharov COO Global Delivery

Lyoubomir Ovtcharov will take on the role of GDCOO, with the objective to facilitate continued global delivery success across Adastra regions.

Darren Edery Advisor to the Board

Having served as the Adastra North America CEO for 17 years, Darren is retiring from day-to-day operations to take on an advisory role. "The founding partners and board wish to express our sincerest thanks to Darren Edery for his leadership and growth of the company over the past 21 years. Darren is the foundation that Adastra was built on, and we will work hard to sustain the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and thoughtfulness that he created. I am looking forward to having Darren as our closest advisor for the way forward," said Jan Mrazek, Founder and Board Member Adastra.

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra Corporation (www.adastracorp.com) has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. At the forefront of Artificial Intelligence, Data, Cloud, Digital and Governance services, Adastra delivers solutions enabling leading organizations to gain more value from their data, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

