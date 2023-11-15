Rimes Technologies - Data Management Solutions: Redwheel selects Rimes investment management platform Matrix to enhance data management capabilities

-Underscores Redwheel's commitment to innovation and delivering strong value to clients

-Replacing legacy data warehouse to support future business growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes is pleased to announce an extended relationship with Redwheel, a specialist, independent, active investment manager with $17.6 billion in assets under management (AUM, as at 30thSeptember 2023). The company is an existing Rimes client for benchmark data services, and the decision to extend the relationship to include the Matrix investment management platform is an important step forward, underpinning Redwheel's commitment to establishing a robust investment data intelligence function and systematic data management foundation.

Within the scope of this expanded partnership, Rimes addresses their core requirements, which include deploying an extensible and structured data management and reporting process. This transformative initiative will empower Redwheel with greater investment data intelligence, an enhanced data model, and a refined data management structure. A vital program component was removing legacy data warehouse technology to provide a modernized and efficient data infrastructure.

Nigel Hill, Chief Operating Officer at Redwheel, said, "Expanding our relationship with Rimes is a critical step in our strategic program to transform our technology landscape. It underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our clients. By integrating the Rimes Matrix investment management platform with their benchmark data service, we have equipped ourselves with the tools and capabilities to gain significant competitive advantage through data-driven insights, enabling the firm to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Stuart Plane, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Rimes, concluded. "Our goal is to provide our clients with a modern front-to-back solution that delivers operational efficiencies, reduces costs, elevates data quality and inherent flexibility to support future business growth. The extension of our existing collaboration with Redwheel is a perfect example of a trusted partnership in action, and we are grateful for their continuing confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value to their business."

About Redwheel

Redwheel is a specialist, independent investment manager with an active investment heritage built on a foundation of innovation, original thought and high conviction.

We specialise in providing Sustainable & Thematic Equities, Active Engagement, Emerging Markets, Value & Income and Convertible Bonds. A total of $17.6bn (as at 30 September 2023) is managed across these strategies on behalf of clients who include some of the foremost global institutions and advisors. With more than 170 people, including 57 dedicated investment professionals, Redwheel has offices in London, Miami, and Singapore.

Redwheel is the operating brand of RWC Partners. This change of operating brand name was announced in January 2022.

About Rimes

Rimes is an enterprise data management partner to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes services its global clients through offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

