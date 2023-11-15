Grit Real Estate Income Group: PDMR dealings

DJ PDMR dealings

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) PDMR dealings 15-Nov-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that on Tuesday, 14 November 2023, Mr. Peter Todd, the chairman and non-executive director of Grit, acquired 94,900 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.17 per ordinary share, through Sea View Trust.

Following the purchase, Mr. Todd now holds 103,337 Ordinary Shares representing 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr. Peter Todd is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and Sea View Trust is regarded as a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with a PDMR.

The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name of PDMR Mr Peter Todd b. Name of PCA Sea View Trust c. Relationship of PDMR to PCA Settlor 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/ b. Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED b. LEI 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of No Par Value Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a. Identification Code GG00BMDHST63 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) Total c. Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.17 94,900 GBP16,133

Aggregated information:

d. . Aggregated Volume 94,900

GBP0.17

. Price

e. Date of the transaction 14 November 2023

f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

By Order of the Board

15 November 2023

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

