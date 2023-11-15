The "Europe Elderly Care Service Market, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Elderly Care Service Market is on a growth trajectory, with a valuation of USD 84.88 billion in 2022 and an anticipated CAGR of 7.06% through to 2028. An aging population across Europe has led to an increased demand for diverse elderly care services, ranging from institutional and community-based services to home care and assistive technologies.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

Key drivers boosting the market include:

Rising Chronic Diseases Prevalence: A growing number of seniors with chronic conditions necessitates more specialized, long-term care services.

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as telehealth, AI, and remote monitoring systems are revolutionizing elderly care.

Increased Quality Care Awareness: Greater consumer knowledge is pushing the demand for high-quality, comprehensive elderly care solutions.

Challenges to Market Expansion

Challenges facing the market are:

Lack of Standardization: Varying care standards across Europe pose challenges for consistent care quality.

High Service Costs: Quality care can be financially out of reach for many, presenting a significant market hurdle.

Market Trends Shaping the Future

Increased Privatization: A shift towards private care facilities is noted, seeking efficiency and investment opportunities.

Cloud Computing: Cloud technology is enhancing data management and care coordination in elderly care services.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The market is segmented based on service types, providers, and countries, with home-based care expected to grow significantly due to personalized care preferences. Private providers are predicted to lead the market growth, indicating a tilt towards tailored care solutions.

Dominant Country and Market Players

Germany dominates the market, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure and quality care standards. Major players in the market include Orpea SA, Korian Group, and Colisee France SAS, among others.

Detailed Scope and Market Analysis

The report encompasses detailed segmentation by service type, provider, and country-specific analysis, providing a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and profiling key market players.

Company Profiles:

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Elderly Care Services Market include:

Orpea SA

Korian Group (Clariane SE)

Colisee France SAS

Attendo Group AB

HC-One TopCo Limited

KOS Group

Emvia Living Group

Victor's Group

DomusVi SAS

Alloheim Senioren-Residenzen GmbH

