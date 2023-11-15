NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides Has Filed its Quarterly Report - NV-387 Broad-Spectrum Antiviral in Clinical Trials Has Additional Applications

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), reports that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The report can be accessed at the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001379006/000141057823002484/nnvc-20230930x10q.htm .

Financial Status - Sufficient Funds to Conduct Clinical Trial

We reported that, as of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalent current assets balance of approximately $6.97 Million. In addition, we reported approximately $8.3 Million in Intangible Assets and Property and Equipment (P&E) assets, net of depreciation and amortization from $14.7 Million in P&E assets before depreciation. The strong P&E assets are comprised of our cGMP-capable manufacturing and R&D facility in Shelton, CT. The total current liabilities were approximately $0.95 Million. In comparison, as of June 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalent current assets balance of approximately $8.15 Million, and additional approximately $8.1 Million in Property and Equipment (P&E) assets, net of depreciation and amortization, while the total current liabilities were approximately $0.41 Million. The net cash utilized in the three months from July 1, 2023 was approximately $1.17 Million. The cash expenditure is expected to increase as the clinical trials progress for NV-CoV-2, our lead drug candidate to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID.

On October 27, 2023, TheraCour Pharma, Inc. ("TheraCour"), our largest shareholder and licensor of our technology, exercised its right to convert the principal of the July 19, 2023 $1,500,000 convertible promissory note into 331,859 shares of the Company's Series A preferred stock and forgave and cancelled all of the accrued interest on the note. On November 8, 2023, the Company's President and CEO, Dr. Anil R. Diwan, agreed to provide a standby Line of Credit to the Company in the maximum amount of $2,000,000. The Company does not anticipate any borrowings under the Line of Credit during the current fiscal year. These actions have significantly improved the near-term liquidity outlook.

NanoViricides Platform Technology and Drug Pipeline

We have several drugs in our pipeline. Our lead clinical stage drug is NV-CoV-2 for the treatment of COVID and potentially the residual virus cases of "long COVID". It is in Phase 1a/1b human clinical trials in India sponsored by our licensee and collaborator, Karveer Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

NV-387, our broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricide agent, is the active ingredient in NV-CoV-2. It has demonstrated significantly superior effectiveness compared to remdesivir, an approved COVID drug, in an animal model of lethal hCoV-NL63 infection that simulates severe COVID-19 with lung disease.

We have found that NV-387 is also effective against RSV infection in an animal model, matching the effectiveness of the last-resort toxic drug ribavirin. Additionally, subsequent to the quarterly reporting period, yesterday we reported that NV-387 was found to be as effective as the approved drug tecovirimat (TPOXX®, SIGA) in an animal model that is used for drug development for Smallpox and Mpox infections.

While COVID pandemic is waning with a decreased severity from SARS-CoV-2 infections, "long COVID" cases continue and the potential of a more pathogenic variant arising cannot be overstated. In addition, due to the significant limitations of available therapeutics (namely Paxlovid®, Pfizer, and Veklury®, Gilead) there is a continuing need for a safe and effective COVID therapeutic that can be used in all patient populations.

A safe and effective antiviral drug with such an extensive broad-spectrum activity across virus families as presented by NV-387 is an unmet medical need. This development is akin to the development of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and could be as revolutionary towards the treatment of viral infections.

The market size for COVID drugs is expected to continue to be in the billions of dollars range. The market size of an RSV therapeutic is estimated to be several billions of dollars. Although smallpox therapeutics are limited to government stockpiling, the market size for an effective smallpox therapeutic is estimated to be in the order of several hundred million dollars a year.

We believe that upon completion of the Phase 1a/1b human clinical trials of NV-CoV-2, the NV-387 oral formulations may be eligible for Phase II/III clinical trials for RSV. There is no therapeutic available for RSV other than the last resort option of Ribavirin.

We anticipate that NV-387 formulations would be expected to be eligible for the development of Poxvirus therapeutics under the FDA "Animal Rule," if further studies are successful. The Animal Rule regulatory pathway requires GLP studies in specific animal poxvirus infection models as replacement of the Phase II/III human clinical trials, and expanded Phase I human clinical trials to elucidate safety of the drug in human use. We plan to seek non-dilutive government funding for this indication.

NV-387 has such broad-spectrum activity because it is designed to mimic the attachment receptors to which over 90% of viruses bind before infecting a cell. We are currently engaged in expanding the spectrum of activity of NV-387. NV-387 is an example of NanoViricides Platform Modality #1 implementation.

NanoViricides Platform Technology has an important advantage in that no matter how much a virus changes in the field, it is unlikely to escape the nanoviricide drug because it is designed to mimic the very features that the virus uses to bind to and enter cells. These specific molecular signature features on the cellular side do not change even as the virus mutates, and nanoviricides are designed to mimic these features. In contrast, viruses readily escape antibodies as drugs, as well as vaccine-induced immunity as they evolve in the field, as is well known from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Influenza pandemics and the continuing HIV/AIDS pandemic.

A safe and effective antiviral drug that the virus would not escape by simple mutations or field evolution is the holy grail of antiviral drug development. We believe that the NanoViricides Platform technology meets this challenge.

We have previously developed NV-HHV-1 as a skin cream formulation for the treatment of Shingles rash caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) that also causes Chickenpox in children and immune-compromised adults. We plan on advancing NV-HHV-1 into clinical trials after advancing the NV-387 based drug programs into clinical trials. This drug mimics HVEM, a receptor used by herpesviruses. We plan on further development of our other drugs in the HerpeCide Program as we begin to advance NV-HHV-1 further into regulatory pathway.

Further details of the NanoViricides Platform Technology, the various Modalities of its implementation, and the extensive drug candidate developments that we have undertaken, have been discussed in our Annual Report filed with the SEC on October 13, 2023.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-CoV-2 for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Our other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles (previously referred to as NV-HHV-101). The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-CoV-2 into Phase I/II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-CoV-2 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for poxviruses and/or enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient".

