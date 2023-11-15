Envision Pharma Group Announces New AI Innovation Board and Appoints Chairwoman

The new board and leadership appointment aligns with the company's commitment to advancing the industry through innovation and the expansion of AI across its solutions

HORSHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision), a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, unveils its AI Innovation Board and announces the appointment of Dr. Loubna Bouarfa as AI thought leader and Chairwoman of the newly established board. This strategic move underscores Envision's global commitment to harnessing the power of AI to shape the future of the life sciences industry.

Previously serving as the CEO and founder of OKRA.ai, which was acquired by Envision in February 2023, Dr. Bouarfa revolutionized healthcare by creating AI systems that support life sciences companies to better enable the drive of personalized medicine across the globe. In this new role, she will apply her deep expertise to intertwine AI with all the services that Envision offers.

"Loubna's appointment and the establishment of the new AI Innovation Board marks a significant step toward aligning our innovation and technology efforts to drive our strategies for our internal team, business, and partners," shares Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "We are confident this strategic move will propel Envision to new heights."

In her new role, Dr. Bouarfa will focus on advancing AI strategy and promoting its integration across all aspects of Envision. This appointment solidifies Envision's dedication to leveraging AI to deliver innovative, faster outcomes for the life sciences industry. In addition, Dr. Bouarfa will lead the AI Innovation Board to define and develop Envision's AI strategy across all technology platforms, solidify thought leadership as pioneers in AI, and pilot new innovative AI applications.

Having earned the Deloitte Fast 50 Women in Leadership Award and a place on Forbes' 50 Top Women in Tech list, Dr. Bouarfa expressed her commitment to the role, saying, "I am excited to take on this new challenge and continue driving AI innovation at Envision. We are dedicated to leading the industry in this space and delivering innovative solutions that will transform the future of life sciences. Our success will not only bring commercial benefit to clients but lead to improved patient outcomes across the globe."

