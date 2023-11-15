Washington State Department of Agriculture Fertilizer Registration Certificate received to commence sales of TerraSante TM crop fertilizer and soil amendment product in Washington State.

MustGrow's recently-awarded organic compliance certification from the USDA National Organic Program (OMRI Listed®) will apply to this Registration.

Mustard-derived TerraSante TM focuses on soil microbiome health, nutrient/water use efficiencies, and plant yields.

MustGrow is committed to launching mustard-derived innovative, sustainable, and regenerative agriculture products.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") is pleased to announce receipt of the Washington State Department of Agriculture Fertilizer Registration Certificate for its mustard plant-based TerraSanteTM crop fertilizer and soil amendment product. TerraSanteTM's recently-awarded organic compliance certification from the USDA National Organic Program (OMRI Listed®) will apply to TerraSanteTM product sales in Washington State.





TerraSanteTM product sales can now commence in Washington State, with a sales & marketing commercialization strategy already forming in conjunction with BioAg Product Strategies for the 2024 planting season. In addition to Washington State, registration work is progressing rapidly in other key U.S. states.

"With our first state government registration approval, we have cleared the final requirement to commence TerraSanteTM commercial sales," commented MustGrow's President & CEO, Corey Giasson. "Agriculture needs new organic innovations to support food production and MustGrow has answered the call. This product approval demonstrates our ability to execute and also have a meaningful impact on the key U.S. agricultural regions that are under constant pressure to eliminate or reduce synthetic products and increase the use of natural biologics such as TerraSanteTM."

In 2019, Washington State's agriculture production totaled USD $9.49 billion. Washington State's rich soils, diverse climates, and large-scale irrigation nurture the production of over 300 different crops in one of the world's most productive agricultural regions. For example, Washington State is the nation's largest producer of apples, blueberries, hops, pears, spearmint oil, and sweet cherries and the number two producer of apricots, asparagus, dry onions, grapes, potatoes, raspberries, and winter wheat. Organic acres total 105,660, representing USD $652 million in total farm gate sales, with another 7,824 acres in certified organic transition.(1)

MustGrow believes this soil amendment and biofertility initiative will complement its existing biocontrol programs in preplant soil fumigation, postharvest food preservation, and bioherbicide, which are currently under development with four global partners: Janssen PMP, Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and NexusBioAg. These four partnered programs continue to achieve performance milestones and expand globally in scope and investment.

TerraSanteTM for Soil and Ecological Health

MustGrow's soil amendment and biofertility development programs will focus on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields. Soil is a farmer's most valuable and precious asset, and MustGrow's mustard plant-based technologies are being developed with the intention to improve not only the health of the soil, but also the surrounding ecological environment.

As a soil amendment in mixable form, TerraSanteTM contains nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed soil microbes, potentially improving beneficial microbial activity and ensuring long-term sustainable soil health. These targeted micro-communities have been shown to work to improve nutrient availability, which can potentially increase plant vigor and yields, while reducing plant stress. TerraSanteTM has the potential to improve crop nutrient uptake and, hence, overall crop performance. There are no artificial additives or preservatives used during its manufacturing.

To learn more about TerraSante, visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol, soil amendment and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its technology in the soil amendment and biofertily markets. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid technologies could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation, to soil amendment and biofertility. MustGrow has approximately 50.1 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.0 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

