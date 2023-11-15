0.30 g/t Gold over 32.50 Meters Returned at the Golden Mask Anomaly

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) ("Onyx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final assay and exploration results from its summer drilling and exploration program (the "Program") at the King Tut Property ("King Tut" or "Property") located in Yukon, Canada. (Figure 1). Previous fieldwork on the Project had identified large-scale undrilled gold-in-soil anomalies in a comparable geological setting situated 50 kilometers from Snowline Gold's Rogue/Valley Discovery, one of Canada's most significant new gold discoveries.

Results from the inaugural nine-hole drill program confirm widespread gold mineralization across the Main Tut and Golden Mask anomalies, validating the existence of potential bulk-tonnage reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS") on the Property. In addition, new airborne magnetic surveying and soil sampling have also significantly expanded the size of the mapped intrusions at both targets.

"Our field program at King Tut has been a real success," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO. "The drilling has validated that these anomalies have potential as large, bulk tonnage targets with the opportunity to vector in on a higher-grade zone, and the geophysical and geochemical surveys have also significantly expanded the extents of the Golden Mask intrusive by 7x relative to previously mapped outlines. The increase in scale of the intrusion at Golden Mask, especially below cover on the valley floor, provides more room to expand the mineralized footprint, potentially including a higher-grade core."

"The results at Golden Mask, in particular, have demonstrated gold grades and widths consistent with what is known about Snowline Gold's Valley intrusion outside of the Valley target high-grade core. We look forward to interpreting this data as the "smoke" to the high-grade "fire", and we are anxious to get back on the ground at King Tut again next year."

The goal of the 2023 program was to determine the potential for RIRGS on the known gold-in-soil anomalies with a Phase 1 ~2,100-meter drill program. This year's results will be analyzed to inform next year's program to vector towards potential high-grade cores in these intrusions.

Highlight 2023 Drill Hole Results

Main Tut Anomaly

0.12 g/t Au over 122.0 meters in hole KT23-001, including 0.20 g/t Au over 18.1 meters

in hole KT23-001, including 0.13 g/t Au over 187.0 meters in hole KT23-002, including 0.36 g/t Au over 21.0 meters, including 2.93 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

in hole KT23-002, including

Golden Mask Anomaly

0.13 g/t Au over 53.0 meters in hole KT23-003B

in hole KT23-003B 0.30 g/t Au over 32.5 meters in hole KT23-005, including 0.56 g/t Au over 8.0 meters

in hole KT23-005, including 0.21 g/t Au over 20.0 meters in hole KT23-006

2.14 g/t Au over 0.7 meters in hole KT23-008

0.24 g/t Au over 10.9 meters in hole KT23-008

0.24 g/t Au over 14.7 meters in hole KT23-009, including 1.16 g/t Au over 0.7 meters

1.30 g/t Au over 4.0 meters in hole KT23-009

in hole KT23-009 6.31 g/t Au over 1.0 meters in hole KT23-009

2023 Program Summary

The 2023 Yukon exploration program focused on Phase 1 drill testing of the promising Main Tut and Golden Mask gold-in-soil anomalies, which are associated with two separate intrusion-related gold systems, and also the execution of property-wide geophysical surveys, geochemical surveys, and mapping and prospecting programs to refine drill targets and identify prospective area for future exploration. The Program included 2,123 meters of diamond drilling in two (2) completed holes at the Main Tut target and seven (7) completed holes and one (1) lost hole on the Golden Mask target, 1,353 soil samples, 1,692-line-kilometer of property-wide drone-based magnetic geophysical surveying, property-wide high-resolution LiDAR topographic surveying, and geological mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling.

Discussion of Golden Mask and Main Tut Drill Results

Golden Mask Anomaly

The Golden Mask anomaly occurs within and adjacent to a granitic stock that is interpreted to be the upper carapace of a reduced intrusion. The Golden Mask soil anomaly is roughly 1,400 meters by 1,400 meters in size and hosts coincident strongly anomalous gold and RIRGS pathfinder geochemical signature (Bi, Te, W, As). The Golden Mask anomaly is almost entirely comprised of soil samples that returned > 20 ppb gold, with a majority of samples over 50 ppb gold to a peak of 1,423 ppb gold. The anomaly is open for expansion to the west and south.

The Company completed seven (7) drill holes totaling 1,483.5 meters at Golden Mask (Figure 2) as two northwest-southeast fences of holes across the known mapped intrusion to cut the observed northeast-trending fracture/vein sets and one drill hole located at the valley bottom to test the newly interpreted intrusive outline based on the summer magnetic survey results. The holes intersected broad zones of gold mineralization within Golden Mask granitic intrusion and hornfels aureole including 0.13 g/t Au over 53.0 meters in hole KT23-003b, 0.30 g/t Au over 32.5 meters in hole KT23-005 (including 0.56 g/t Au over 8.0 meters) and 0.21 g/t Au over 20.0 meters in hole KT23-006, 0.24 g/t Au over 10.9 meters in hole KT23-008, and 0.24 g/t Au over 14.7 meters, 1.30 g/t Au over 4.0 meters, and 6.31 g/t Au over 1.0 meter in hole KT23-009. The gold is associated with fracture-controlled and locally pervasive, strong iron oxidation associated with fine-grained disseminated and quartz vein-hosted pyrite and arsenopyrite (+/- bismuthinite, stibnite, sulfosalts).

The highest gold values were returned in KT23-009, the last drill hole completed in the Program at Golden Mask, setting the Company up for a strong start to its 2024 exploration plans.

Main Tut Anomaly

The Main Tut anomaly is located nine kilometers east of Golden Mask, near the center of the Property and within the hornfelsed aureole and aplite dykes surrounding the northern side of the large quartz monzonite/granite stock. It has an arcuate shape that is over six kilometers in length and 200 to 1,500 meters in width. It is defined by a broad zone of moderately to strongly anomalous gold-in-soil values to a peak of 13,390 ppb gold, with coincident strongly anomalous RIRGS pathfinder geochemical signature (Bi, Te, W, As).

The Company completed two (2) drillholes totaling 639.3 meters at the Main Tut anomaly (Figure 3) targeting two large east-west trending aplite dykes with elevated gold surface geochemistry. The holes intersected widespread gold mineralization with the intrusion including 0.12 g/t Au over 122.0 meters in hole KT23-001 (including 0.20 g/t Au over 18.1 meters) and 0.13 g/t Au over 187.0 meters in hole KT23-002 (including 0.36 g/t Au over 21.0 meters). The gold is associated with fine-grained disseminated and quartz vein-hosted pyrite and arsenopyrite (+/- bismuthinite, stibnite, sulfosalts), but especially in units where fractures and vein margins are coated by muscovite.

A summary of significant assay intercepts can be found in Table 1.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Results

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. completed a 1,692-line-kilometer property-wide drone-based magnetic geophysical survey over the King Tut project in August and September. Final results have been received and have dramatically increased the projected size of the granite body at Golden Mask from 600 by 400 meters to approximately 1,300 by 1,300 meters - a 700% increase in size (Figure 4). A large portion of the new Golden Mask geophysical feature projects beneath the broad valley floor, downslope of the area drilled, and is masked by glacial overburden.

Drill hole KT23-008 was drilled to test the southwestern lobe of the newly acquired horizontal gradient magnetic anomaly and successfully confirmed that the geophysical signature was caused by a large granite body overlain by hornfelsed country rock (Figure 4). Additional analysis of various geophysical products has identified numerous lineaments internal to the intrusion that may represent key target structures and mineralizing fluid pathways.

Surface Mapping and Geochemical Results

The Company collected 1,353 contour and grid soil samples to expand on existing data collected by a previous operator. The results from the survey were very encouraging and expanded the size of the Golden Mask anomaly to the northwest by 400 meters with high values up to 1,070 ppb gold , which is above the upper 99th percentile of gold-in-soil values on the Property (Figure 4).

Q4-2023 Ontario Drill Program

The Company has now shifted its attention to its Timmins, Ontario portfolio where a 4,000 meter drill program is now underway at our flagship Munro-Croesus Gold Project. The program is focusing on follow-up holes at new targets proximal to the historic high-grade Croesus Gold Mine and on the new bulk-tonnage-style Argus Zone.

Soil sampling has also been completed and an airborne drone-magnetic geophysical survey is in progress at the Timmins South Project.

Figure 1 - Tombstone Gold Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/187447_8a3bb960044779a3_002full.jpg



Figure 2 - Plan Map Showing Location of 2023 Drill Holes at the Golden Mask Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/187447_8a3bb960044779a3_003full.jpg



Figure 3 - Plan Map Showing Location of 2023 Drill Holes at the Main Tut Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/187447_8a3bb960044779a3_004full.jpg



Figure 4 - Plan Map Showing Results of 2023 Soil Geochemistry and Airborne Drone-Magnetic Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/187447_8a3bb960044779a3_005full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Assay Intercepts from the 2023 Drilling Program

Drill Hole From To Length Au Ag Main Tut Target (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) KT23-001 63.0 185.0 122.0 0.12 1.1 Including 65.0 74.0 9.0 0.22 2.7 And Including 94.0 98.0 4.0 0.29 12.4 Including 94.0 95.0 1.0 0.35 40.1 And Including 114.9 133.0 18.1 0.20 0.6 And Including 151.0 157.0 6.0 0.27 0.0 And Including 166.0 171.0 5.0 0.23 0.0 KT23-002 7.0 194.0 187.0 0.13 0.2 Including 7.0 18.0 11.0 0.18 0.1 And Including 27.0 35.8 8.8 0.18 0.0 And Including 109.0 125.0 16.0 0.32 0.5 Including 115.0 116.0 1.0 1.52 0.6 And Including 173.0 194.0 21.0 0.36 0.2 Including 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.56 0.2 Including 193.0 194.0 1.0 2.93 0.0 And 289.5 298.1 8.6 0.23 3.4 Including 289.5 291.0 1.5 1.07 6.8 Drill Hole From To Length Au Ag Golden Mask Target (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) KT23-003B 119.0 172.0 53.0 0.13 0.3 Including 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.35 0.7 And Including 156.1 160.0 3.9 0.34 0.2 KT23-004 No Significant Results KT23-005 62.0 94.5 32.5 0.30 0.5 Including 78.0 86.0 8.0 0.56 0.5 Including 85.0 86.0 1.0 1.06 0.8 KT23-006 113.0 133.0 20.0 0.21 0.3 And 113.0 118.5 5.5 0.32 0.4 Including 117.1 118.5 1.4 0.62 0.5 Including 171.0 172.0 1.0 0.71 0.0 And 189.0 219.0 30.0 0.11 0.3 KT23-007 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.22 0.0 KT23-008 142.5 143.2 0.7 2.14 0.0 And 172.4 173.5 1.1 0.88 1.0 And 185.0 195.9 10.9 0.24 0.0 And 215.6 233.6 18.0 0.11 0.0 And 244.9 260.0 15.1 0.14 0.9 KT23-009 16.3 31.0 14.7 0.24 0.7 Including 19.5 27.0 7.5 0.41 0.8 Including 19.5 20.2 0.7 1.16 0.0 And 44.0 51.0 7.0 0.80 0.6 Including 44.0 48.0 4.0 1.30 1.1 And 104.0 105.0 1.0 6.31 2.5 And 112.0 114.0 2.0 0.19 0.3

*True widths unknown.

About the Yukon Gold Properties

Onyx controls a portfolio of greenfield gold properties in eastern Yukon, totaling 210 km2. The King Tut Property is Onyx's most advanced and compelling property, located in the heart of an emerging reduced intrusive-related gold district in Yukon's Selwyn Basin. Previous fieldwork identified large-scale undrilled gold-in-soil anomalies in a comparable geological setting 50 km from Snowline Gold's Rogue/Valley Discovery, one of Canada's most significant new gold discoveries.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

