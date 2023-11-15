EQS-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

General meeting of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions, extending business combination deadline by up to one yea



15-Nov-2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 15 November 2023 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions on the agenda at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today at 10:00 CET ("EGM"). The adopted resolutions relate to the extension of the original business combination deadline with one year, until 17 November 2024 (the "Extended Business Combination Deadline") and the conditional dissolution of EHC, which will become effective on the earlier of: a) the end of the Extended Business Combination Deadline if no business combination agreement has been entered into by EHC; or b) 20 trading days on Euronext Amsterdam after the publication by the Company of a written notice on its website, announcing that the resolution to dissolve the Company shall become effective on such 20th trading day after the publication of such written notice. The resolution to dissolve EHC shall lapse upon the condition subsequent of EHC entering into a business combination agreement before the end of the Extended Business Combination Deadline. The voting results from the EGM will be published on the website of EHC in the "Investor Relations" section under 'Shareholder Meetings': www.ehc-company.com . The minutes will be made available on the Company's website in due course. ----------- General Enquiries +49 89 4523240 info@ehc-company.com Media Enquiries EHC FGS Global Kai Peter Rath +49 211 43079 209 kai.rath@fgsglobal.com Disclaimer This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



End of Inside Information



15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

