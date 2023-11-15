Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 9M/2023

Performing loans portfolio and revenue continued to grow - with fewer and better customersSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Number of active customers declined to 282 thousand (31 Dec. 2022: 293 thousand) but the revenue per customer (LTM) increased to 377 EUR compared to 346 EUR in the previous period.- Total number of customers increased by 8,8% to 1 million (31 Dec. 2022: 928 thousand).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 12,8% to 363,7 million EUR and equity up 24,5% to 69,9 million EUR as of 30 Sep. 2023.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 727 thousand downloads as of 30 Sep. 2023 (31 Dec. 2022: 477 thousand).- Launch of e-money institution IutePay in Albania as major milestone in evolution of Wallet business.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increased by 10,6% to 213,1 million EUR (9M/2022: 192,7 million EUR).- Number of loans signed down to 250 thousand (9M/2022: 264 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 12,6% to 242,7 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 215,5 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 12,6% to 223,0 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 198,1 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) down to 87,3% (9M/2022: 90,5%).- Net loan portfolio up 14,1% to 221,2 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 193,9 million EUR).- 72 cardless ATMs operational (31 Dec. 2022: 71 ATMs).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest and commission fee income up 21,4% to 68,8 million EUR (9M/2022: 56,7 million EUR) driven by Iute Non-Bank loan portfolio. Interest income from Energbank portfolio remained at the prior-year level considering consolidation as of Feb. 2022.- Net interest and commission ...

