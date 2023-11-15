BITGET

Bitget lists Neutron (NTRN) in the Innovation Zone and Cosmos Ecosystem Zone



NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 15, 2023 04:40 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed the leading smart contracts platform Neutron in its Innovation Zone and Cosmos Ecosystem Zone. Bitget users can now trade Neutron's native token NTRN on spot and grid trading via NTRN/USDT trading pairs. The deposits are opened and withdrawals will be available after 16th November 2023, 7 AM (UTC). The listing of Neutron aligns with Bitget's plans of listing various interoperable blockchain-based platforms. Neutron-based on Cosmos hub blockchain functions with an interchain technology delivering minimal overhead. Neutron is a secure permission-less smart contract platform for Interchain DeFi. It enables developers to launch smart-contracts based applications. This can be scaled across the Interchain, a network of 50+ blockchains connected. The platform is powered by Tendermint, which enables developers to easily query smart contracts, transact and manage accounts in remote zones directly from Neutron. Secured by 190M+ staked ATOMs (Cosmos native token), Neutron stands as a secure CosmWasm platform. "The future of crypto is interoperable and multi-chained. Our innovation zone listings are based on high-potential projects that project market growth within this sector. With the initial listings of over 250+ tokens in the first three quarters this year, we're constantly expanding our offerings to easily access newer crypto projects," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. The listing of a wider range of protocol-based projects in Bitget's innovation zone makes it easier for users to dive into the initial launch phases of the innovative token ecosystem. This includes more upcoming high-potential crypto projects. Designed for the trading of new token offerings, the innovation zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing, a 60-day valuation period is given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. The newly listed tokens will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget's platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development, and other criteria to keep the listing status active. In November 2023, Bitget added over 20 new tokens, making the count of total tokens on platform 650+ which are now available to trade on spot and other products. Bitget users can buy trending and newly listed tokens such as NTRN with debit/credit card, bank transfers and other multi-currency payment methods. For more information, please visit the official announcement . About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Simran media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



