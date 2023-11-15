Anzeige
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
15.11.23
12:04 Uhr
0,465 Euro
+0,007
+1,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4550,49014:48
0,4640,47613:02
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 13:31
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
15-Nov-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
('Superdry' or the 'Company') 
 
15 November 2023 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and 
persons closely associated with them (PCA) 
 
On 13 November 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan 
(SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able 
to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month 
(Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares). 
 
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP0.386 per Ordinary Share, and the 
number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their 
names in the table below. 
 
Name / position of PDMR                   Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer            389             39 
Jennifer Richardson - General Counsel and Company Secretary 26              2

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 15 November 2023.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                 1.Shaun Wills 
a)      Name                        2.Jennifer Richardson 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 1.Chief Financial Officer/PDMR 
a)      Position/status                   2.General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
 
                                 Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                 ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                 Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
                                 Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
                                 Price              Volume 
                                 1. GBP0.386 +nil         1. 389+39 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 2. GBP0.386 +nil         2. 26+2 
 
                                 Price              Volume 
                                 1. GBP150.15           1. 428 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                2. GBP10.04           2. 28 
 
 
 
                                 2023-11-13 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                 London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 285178 
EQS News ID:  1774335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1774335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
