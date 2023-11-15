Global-e Online Ltd: Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.



"The results of the third quarter of 2023 once again demonstrate the robustness of our business model, as evident from the top-line growth, improved profitability and our healthy pipeline," said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. "We are excited about Shopify Markets Pro going into general availability in the US and remain focused on executing across all our strategic vectors, as we continue to capture the immense greenfield opportunity ahead of us."

Q 3 202 3 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the third quarter of 2023 was $839 million, an increase of 35% year over year

in the third quarter of 2023 was $839 million, an increase of 35% year over year Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $133.6 million, an increase of 27% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $62.4 million and fulfillment services revenue was $71.2 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the third quarter of 2023 was $59.3 million, an increase of 36% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $56.5 million

in the third quarter of 2023 was $59.3 million, an increase of 36% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $56.5 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the third quarter of 2023 was 44.4%, an increase of 290 basis points from 41.5% in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 42.3%

in the third quarter of 2023 was 44.4%, an increase of 290 basis points from 41.5% in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 42.3% Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the third quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 76% year over year

in the third quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 76% year over year Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was $33.1 million

Recent Business Highlights

Continued to on-board many new merchants located all around the globe and trading in various verticals, including: European based brands including UK fashion brand Ted Baker, French brand Lacoste+UNDW3, Spanish brand Polin et Moi and Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark US based brands such as Tory Burch, jewelry brand Moon Magic, Guess Watches, women-led fashion brand Frank and Eileen and AG Jeans APAC based brands including the Australian brands Kotomi Swimwear and Hello Molly, Japanese brands Hobonichi and OAO and Korean brand Bsrabbit High-end consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen





Expanded activity with existing merchant groups, on-boarding:



Three new LVMH maisons - Repossi, Emilio Pucci, Patou Purdey of the Richemont group



Strategic partnership with Shopify continues to grow:



Shopify Markets Pro went into general availability in the US in September with volumes starting to ramp up Migration process of all legacy Shopify-based enterprise merchants onto the new native solution isnearing completion. 3 rd party partnership agreement renewed for another year



Expanded our network of platform partners via a new integration into Wix Commerce



Q 4 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing fourth quarter guidance and is updating the full year guidance as follows:

Q4 2023 FY 2023 Previous FY 2023 (in millions) GMV (1) $1,125 - $1,175 $3,493 - $3,543 $3,480 - $3,640 Revenue $178 - $186 $563 - $571 $570 - $596 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $31.5 - $36.5 $89.1 - $94.1 $85 - $93

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP operating metric. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric.



2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company's future financial results.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453

International Toll: 1-201-389-0920

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses the Non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e's overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e's annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e's business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e's board of directors concerning its financial performance. The Non-GAAP measures are used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends.

Global-e's definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non -GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements or information regarding Global-e's expectations, operations, strategy and Global-e's projected revenue and other future financial and operational results or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to attract new merchants; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete in our industry; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform to meet those needs; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; costs related to being a public company; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

IR@global-e.com

+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:

Headline Media

Garrett Krivicich

Globale@headline.media

+1 786-233-7684

Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) Period Ended December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,033 $ 145,824 Short-term deposits 46,353 88,078 Accounts receivable, net 16,424 13,451 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,904 63,850 Marketable securities 16,813 18,963 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 78,125 70,415 Total current assets 374,652 400,581 Property and equipment, net 10,283 9,799 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,718 22,091 Long term deposits 3,225 3,415 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 1,825 2,091 Deferred tax assets 171 - Other assets, noncurrent 3,739 2,579 Commercial agreement asset 282,963 227,231 Goodwill and other intangible assets 466,024 450,681 Total long-term assets 787,948 717,887 Total assets $ 1,162,600 $ 1,118,468 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,220 $ 32,505 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,990 82,019 Funds payable to Customers 78,125 70,415 Short term operating lease liabilities 3,245 3,661 Total current liabilities 209,580 188,600 Long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,558 2,872 Long term operating lease liabilities 16,579 17,814 Other long-term liabilities 1,762 1,013 Total liabilities $ 234,479 $ 210,299 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,253,093 1,344,904 Accumulated comprehensive income (1,926 ) (1,982 ) Accumulated deficit (323,046 ) (434,753 ) Total shareholders' equity 928,121 908,169 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity $ 1,162,600 $ 1,118,468

Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 105,556 $ 133,605 $ 269,184 $ 384,545 Cost of revenue 64,754 77,089 166,848 227,263 Gross profit 40,802 56,516 102,336 157,282 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,224 24,883 57,508 72,399 Sales and marketing 52,883 53,643 153,508 158,279 General and administrative 18,926 13,591 45,537 40,608 Total operating expenses 94,033 92,117 256,553 271,286 Operating profit (loss) (53,231 ) (35,601 ) (154,217 ) (114,004 ) Financial expenses, net 10,890 (3,405 ) 11,876 (251 ) Loss before income taxes (64,121 ) (32,196 ) (166,093 ) (113,753 ) Income taxes 430 895 841 (2,046 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (64,551 ) $ (33,091 ) $ (166,934 ) $ (111,707 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.41 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.68 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 158,792,119 164,904,339 156,700,221 163,924,915





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (64,551 ) $ (33,091 ) $ (166,934 ) $ (111,707 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 421 412 1,015 1,299 Share-based compensation expense 9,025 11,716 29,797 32,780 Commercial agreement asset 37,432 37,433 111,615 113,018 Amortization of intangible assets 8,695 5,092 21,360 15,343 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits - 221 - (488 ) Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits (723 ) 89 (717 ) (111 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 3,715 1,850 11,294 1,110 Accounts receivable 2,672 644 7,393 2,973 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,854 (6,449 ) 3,128 (11,796 ) Funds receivable (11,902 ) (4,592 ) 8,223 (2,036 ) Long-term receivables 455 680 455 1,160 Funds payable to customers 6,981 358 10,219 (7,710 ) Operating lease ROU assets 677 736 2,132 2,444 Deferred contract acquisition costs (209 ) (52 ) (684 ) (435 ) Accounts payable (3,488 ) 1,663 (1,225 ) (19,715 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,633 10,743 (909 ) 5,280 Deferred taxes (179 ) 268 (179 ) (3,515 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,005 ) (1,112 ) (3,990 ) (3,166 ) Impairment of marketable securities - - 62 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (496 ) 26,609 32,055 14,728 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (743 ) (1,598 ) (8,298 ) (2,877 ) Proceeds from marketable securities - 72 7,910 671 Purchases of short-term investments (60,472 ) (85,485 ) (91,967 ) (131,987 ) Purchases of long-term investments - 34 - (78 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 28,000 52,250 66,400 90,750 Purchases of property and equipment (1,398 ) (328 ) (7,982 ) (815 ) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (92,881 ) - (309,964 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (127,494 ) (35,055 ) (343,901 ) (44,336 ) Financing activities Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares 15 - 58 22 Proceeds from exercise of share options 551 860 1,039 1,725 Net cash provided by financing activities 566 860 1,097 1,747 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,715 ) (1,850 ) (11,294 ) (1,110 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (131,139 ) (9,436 ) (322,043 ) (28,971 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 267,995 191,987 458,899 211,522 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 136,856 $ 182,551 $ 136,856 $ 182,551

Global-E Online Ltd. SELECTED OTHER DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 621,011 839,056 1,610,763 2,367,976 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 12,537 22,093 26,949 57,557 Revenue by Category Service fees 47,782 45 % 62,433 47 % 119,054 44 % 172,318 45 % Fulfillment services 57,774 55 % 71,172 53 % 150,130 56 % 212,227 55 % Total revenue $ 105,556 100 % $ 133,605 100 % $ 269,184 100 % $ 384,545 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United States 48,005 46 % 67,303 50 % 109,867 41 % 190,732 50 % United Kingdom 36,249 34 % 40,876 31 % 98,494 37 % 118,622 31 % European Union 18,189 17 % 20,980 16 % 55,040 20 % 63,145 16 % Israel 271 0 % 571 0 % 899 0 % 1,327 0 % Other 2,842 3 % 3,874 3 % 4,844 2 % 10,719 3 % Total revenue $ 105,556 100 % $ 133,605 100 % $ 269,184 100 % $ 384,545 100 %





(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table

Global-E Online Ltd. RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2023

2022

2023

(Unaudited) Gross Profit 40,802 56,516 102,336 157,282 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue 2,951 2,796 7,826 8,387 Non-GAAP gross profit 43,753 59,312 110,162 165,669



