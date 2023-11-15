The European Commission has approved Italy's €1.7 billion ($1.84 million) incentive scheme for agrivoltaics to deploy 1.04 GW of installed solar. The nation will offer investment grants of up to 40%, along with 20-year tariffs.From pv magazine Italy The European Commission has approved Italy's €1.7 billion scheme for agrivoltaics. The program is designed to deploy 1.04 GW of installed solar. It will also award incentives to agricultural businesses in the form of one-time investment grants and 20-year tariffs. The Italian government has allocated €1.1 billion for investment grants that will cover ...

