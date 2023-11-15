Bybit
Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated Broker Program, welcoming white-label exchanges, asset management platforms, trading terminals, trading platforms, strategy aggregators, and trading firms seeking to dive into the world of crypto.
The Bybit Exchange Broker Program empowers brokers with a comprehensive set of features, ensuring operational independence and flexibility. Brokers gain access to user management tools, flexible commission models, and more.
Advantages and benefits of the Bybit Exchange Broker Program include:
In addition to these benefits, Bybit also provides brokers with top liquidity, autonomous user management, and a customized revenue structure. The Broker Program offers a sophisticated account structure with privacy measures and effective oversight. It also includes essential marketing tools and ongoing support for client attraction and retention.
"When we collaborate and advance together, we can better serve the industry," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the crypto market, and the launch of the Broker Program is a testament to this commitment."
