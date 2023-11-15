Bybit

Bybit Makes Crypto Markets More Accessible with Launch of Dedicated Broker Program



15-Nov-2023 / 13:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY BYBIT VICTORIA, Seychelles | November 15, 2023 05:55 AM Eastern Standard Time Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated Broker Program, welcoming white-label exchanges, asset management platforms, trading terminals, trading platforms, strategy aggregators, and trading firms seeking to dive into the world of crypto. The Bybit Exchange Broker Program empowers brokers with a comprehensive set of features, ensuring operational independence and flexibility. Brokers gain access to user management tools, flexible commission models, and more. Advantages and benefits of the Bybit Exchange Broker Program include: Full access to Bybit's diverse product suite of spot, margin, derivatives and more; Advanced wallet functions for seamless deposits, transfers and airdrops; Customizable APIs with high rate limits for tailored trading; Upcoming API features like Copy Trading, Convert and Staking to expand opportunities. In addition to these benefits, Bybit also provides brokers with top liquidity, autonomous user management, and a customized revenue structure. The Broker Program offers a sophisticated account structure with privacy measures and effective oversight. It also includes essential marketing tools and ongoing support for client attraction and retention. "When we collaborate and advance together, we can better serve the industry," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the crypto market, and the launch of the Broker Program is a testament to this commitment." For more information about the Bybit Exchange Broker Program or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit this link . Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media Contact Details Bybit PR press@bybit.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



