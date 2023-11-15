StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS), an integrated healthcare company with the first and only mRNA multi-cancer diagnostic for screening for multiple, key cancers from a single sample of blood - Aristotle, and an oncologist-led adjunctive treatment protocol with early data - METRICS study - showing an improvement in outcome in cancer patients, today announced its third quarter financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and will provide an update on its business operations.

The Company has been building partnerships to broaden its reach and market penetration:

agreement reached with major cancer centers in Toronto to study Aristotle in a clinical setting.

METRICS II prospective Glioblastoma study designed; prospective UK/North America clinical study.

CareOncology partnered with The Source Functional Nutrition group to add a third pillar to the cancer care setting - nutritional guidance for cancer patients.

CareOncology partnered with the Wellness.Script to add a fourth pillar to the cancer care setting - mental health support.

On November 14, 2023 the Company announced a partnership with My One Medical Source (" MOMS ") to offer the StageZero suite of diagnostics and treatment protocols to MOMS' national customer base.

") to offer the StageZero suite of diagnostics and treatment protocols to MOMS' national customer base. MOMS has over 1,000 Medical Access Points ("MAPS") across the USA and connects providers, employers and patients with clinical laboratories. It instantly establishes a national patient service center network for StageZero and CareOncology and takes the Company's high complexity lab and makes it into 50 State local labs with all of the attendant customer base. MOMS will actively promote StageZero's diagnostic programs. This is supported by CareOncology clinic's physician oversight and telehealth network.

"A productive three to four months" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman & CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "We have been building out the systems and putting partnerships in place to increase our footprint and reach. Our major focus is on self-funded employers where we believe Aristotle and AVRT uniquely position us, but also with the insurance groups that back them. Of key importance, too, is a Direct to Consumer ("DTC") approach to individual patients who are playing a larger and larger role in how they direct their healthcare spend. Our partners reflect this" he added.

Operational Update: further details will be provided during the Analyst Call.

Q3 2023 Financial Results

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated and results are reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Company generated $2.2 million in cancer testing and treatment revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to COVID testing-related revenue of $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and realized a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.03 basic and diluted loss per common share as compared to a $1.9 million net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, or $0.02 basic and diluted loss per common share.

The Company generated $0.745 million in cancer testing and treatment revenue for the three-months ended September 30, 2023, compared to COVID testing-related and cancer treatment revenue of $0.799 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.01 loss per fully diluted common share in Q3, 2023 as compared to a $0.05 million net loss, or $0.00 loss per fully diluted common share in Q3, 2022.

The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on www.sedar.com.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a company innovating on the forefront of screening for the early detection of cancer. StageZero combines its proprietary liquid biopsy multi-cancer detection test, Aristotle®, with Physician led clinical programs; offering patients a unique treatment combination not found anywhere else.

Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types.

Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways and is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use.

The COC Protocol program is managed by a multi-disciplinary team that is overseen by an Oncologist and includes Nurse Practitioners and Metabolic Specialists.

CareOncology Clinics also offers AVRT a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease.

Aristotle® is processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia.

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

