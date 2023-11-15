Anzeige
Toy Mint Corporation: Toymint Launches TeddyGPT Party - Sustainable and Effortless Party Planning for Families

TeddyGPT Party: Redefining Eco-Friendly and Interactive Children's Party Planning

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Toymint is thrilled to announce the launch of "TeddyGPT Party," a fusion of its beloved AI companion TeddyGPT and its modern Teddy Party platform. Together, they bring a unique chat-with-teddy interface that plans a child's birthday party, combining convenience with a touch of magic.

TeddyGPT Party Artwork

TeddyGPT Party Artwork

Available now for free at teddygpt.com/party, TeddyGPT Party is set to revolutionize children's party planning, making it more accessible, environmentally friendly, and enjoyable.

TeddyGPT Party: A New Era in Party Planning

Interactive Chat Interface: Plan events effortlessly by chatting with TeddyGPT. This friendly AI teddy bear guides users through organizing a memorable party.

Sustainable Invitations: Quickly send stylish, electronic invitations via email or text, significantly reducing paper waste.

Customizable Party Themes: The platform suggests personalized, eco-friendly party themes and activities, aligning with the company's commitment to sustainability.

Experience the Charm of AI-Powered Party Planning

Join us in experiencing the future of party planning. Access the TeddyGPT Party's unique chat interface for free at teddygpt.com/party and witness how planning a child's birthday party can be both fun and environmentally conscious.

About Toymint

Toymint, a leader in sustainable and educational toys, is redefining how families celebrate. Our mission is to blend cutting-edge technology with traditional values, ensuring that every celebration is meaningful and eco-friendly.

About TeddyGPT

TeddyGPT combines the warmth of a teddy bear with advanced AI technology, providing an interactive and educational experience. It adapts to each child's unique preferences, making it a beloved companion for all ages. With the introduction of TeddyGPT Party, TeddyGPT takes on a new role as a party planner, adding a delightful twist to birthday celebrations.

About Teddy Party

Teddy Party transforms birthday planning into an effortless and impactful experience. "We envision birthday celebrations as not just events but lifelong memories," says Krystal Commons, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer of Toymint. Teddy Party enables eco-friendly and memorable party planning, steering away from outdated practices towards a more sustainable future.

Contact Information

Mia Campari
media@toymint.co

SOURCE: Toymint

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803063/toymint-launches-teddygpt-party-sustainable-and-effortless-party-planning-for-families

