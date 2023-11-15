RevenueHero Announces Relays That Expands the RevenueHero Platform to Improve Conversions Throughout the Sales Funnel

CLAYMONT, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / RevenueHero, a leading sales pipeline acceleration platform, announced the launch of Relays to accelerate the sales pipeline and improve conversions throughout the funnel.

Relays

Coming off a $5.1M funding it announced earlier this year, RevenueHero has already helped hundreds of companies surpass their pipeline targets by helping sales and marketing teams book meetings instantly from websites, landing pages, email sequences, and within the product.

Today, RevenueHero announced Relays to help companies with SDR-AE handoff motion book meetings in under 5 seconds, allowing them to spend more time on revenue-generating activities instead of juggling multiple spreadsheets.

"When doing cold-outbound, it takes at least 12 touches to reach the decision maker. After all the hard work a sales rep puts in to get a prospect to say yes to a meeting, the process of handing over that hard-won yes for a meeting shouldn't be an obstacle course filled with spreadsheets. In a world where you get food delivered at a click of a button, a prospect still waits for 10 minutes just to confirm a right time slot when it should really be just a couple of seconds," said Sudharshan Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO of RevenueHero.

Nearly 63% of a sales rep's time is spent on non-revenue generating tasks and it shows in the buying experience that prospects get. It takes at least eight days from the time a prospect says yes to a meeting to the time they finally talk to a salesperson. At least 20% of the prospects drop off because of this.

Talking about sales pipeline generation challenges, Sudharshan added, "Today, generating pipeline is mostly about giving prospects a good buying experience. Prospects already have all the information they need from review sites, communities, and their peers. So, when they are ready to buy, companies need to instantly respond to them, no matter where they show an intent to buy - this could be on your website, inside the app, through marketing emails, or on a phone call when your sales reps are cold calling. Our Relays launch is another step closer to help more B2B companies make buying simple."

"Relays have transformed our outbound motion. As an org, we have always had pain around the SDR to AE handoff. RevenueHero completely eliminated that pain for us," said RevenueHero customer Ari Goldstein, Head of Growth, Siteline. "RevenueHero has been a huge unlock. SDRs can now book meetings on the correct AE's calendar in a matter of seconds. Saving us countless hours of headaches and enabling us to scale our sales team 3x."

About RevenueHero

RevenueHero is a pipeline acceleration software, driving top B2B companies' growth. Through instant qualification, scheduling, routing, and handoff, RevenueHero helps companies match their prospects' buying intent with the urgency and experience that they deserve, instead of a bland boilerplate experience. Top companies like Okendo, Inflection, Rocketlane, and Customer.io use RevenueHero to increase sales meetings.

