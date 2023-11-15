A Parent Media Co. Inc. Announces the Addition of 'Like Nastya' to Kidoodle.TV's Streaming Lineup

Leading family Safe Streaming service adds full library of "Like Nastya" across all devices.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), the owner of Kidoodle.TV, the premier Safe Streaming platform, is excited to announce the latest addition to its content library: the popular kids' show "Like Nastya." The full library of "Like Nastya" episodes will be added to Kidoodle.TV throughout the fall of 2023.

"Like Nastya" invites young viewers into the whimsical universe of Nastya and her parents. Together, they embark on adventures of play, learning, singing, and exploration, all while sharing their life's joys and lessons. Every episode offers a unique journey where millions of children and families around the globe join Nastya in discovering the world. Whether it's about singing songs, counting numbers, understanding nature, recognizing colors and shapes, learning about animals, or the significance of healthy eating, and building strong friendships, "Like Nastya" promises an enriching experience for every viewer.

On this exciting collaboration, APMC's Chief Content Officer, Brenda Bisner, remarked, "The addition of 'Like Nastya' to our service is a testament to our commitment to provide the highest quality content for our young viewers. Nastya's show resonates with children globally because it's not just about entertainment; it's about imparting valuable life lessons in a fun and engaging manner. We're confident that Kidoodle.TV families will warmly welcome Nastya into their homes."

For "Like Nastya," this deal signifies an expansion into a dedicated streaming service, ensuring that its content reaches an even broader audience of children and families, reinforcing the show's mission of exploration, learning, and fun.

Yuri Radzinsky of "Like Nastya" expressed his enthusiasm, "We are excited about our launch on Kidoodle.TV, as it has a great reputation with kids and parents for staying true to safe kids' content principles, which we follow when creating our content. We hope together we'll be able to reach more families and bring fun and joy to households around the world."

With content launching on the service in November and beyond, viewers will see "Like Nastya" episodes organized by themes including stories about school, fun games, challenges, and songs. To watch Kidoodle.TV's over 45,000 episodes, including "Like Nastya," families can access via their connected TV or mobile devices.

About A Parent Media Co. Inc.

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

Facebook: facebook.com/KidoodleTV

X: twitter.com/kidoodleTV

Instagram: instagram.com/kidoodletv

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidoodletv

Media Contact:

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

About Like Nastya

Like Nastya is a YouTube-originated phenomenon in the kids & family industry with a massive audience of 350 million subscribers across various platforms, 21 channels localized in various languages, and global recognition. The original YouTube channel was created in 2016 by Nastya's parents and has since gained a massive following and expanded to a media company. Now Like Nastya content is available on multiple OTT and VOD platforms across the world. The videos featured on Like Nastya's channels cover a wide range of topics, including friendship, relationships in school and with family members, creativity, and imagination.

Media Contact:

Valeria Korotina

International Business Development and Content Distribution

valeria@likenastya.com

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Lindsay Dobson

media@kidoodle.tv

SOURCE: Kidoodle.TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803288/a-parent-media-co-inc-announces-the-addition-of-like-nastya-to-kidoodletvs-streaming-lineup