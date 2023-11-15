Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced (see Press Release November 7, 2023) acquisition of all of the shares of Triniti Trading Corp. an authorized distributor of TonyMoly products in Canada (o/a TonyMoly Canada), a highly renowned beauty and skincare brand, on November 14, 2023.

The aggregate purchase price of $328,000, was satisfied by: (a) a cash payment on closing of $60,000; (b) assumption of $40,000 loan; and (c) the issuance of an aggregate of 4,060,000 Common Shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share ("Payment Shares"). A further cash payment of $65,000 is due 50 days from the closing date. A key employee of Triniti has entered into an employment agreement with Triniti, ensuring continuity of operations.

The Payment Shares are subject to voluntary restrictions on transfer and become free trading as follows:

(a) 25% on the date that is 4 months and 1 day from date of issuance;

(b) 25% on the date that is 6 months from date of issuance;

(c) 25% on the date that is 9 months after issuance; and

(d) 25% on the date that is 12 months after issuance.

"As we conclude the acquisition of Triniti Trading Corp. an authorized distributor of TonyMoly products in Canada, we're pleased with the expanded market reach and synergy. This strategic milestone enhances our growth trajectory, and we're looking forward to introducing Justera customers to TonyMoly's outstanding products, anticipating a new era of consumer satisfaction," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company

To learn more about TonyMoly, please visit: https://tonymoly.ca/.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver that sell the Naturevan brand, as well as a carefully curated range of offerings from other companies within the wellness and holistic industry. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

