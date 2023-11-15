The Irish government says it expects to meet the ambitious target of installing 8 GW of solar by the end of the decade. It says it will do this through existing measures - such as the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) and microgeneration supports - as well as a new, smaller Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS) to be launched in 2024.The Irish government said this week that it expects to install 8 GW of solar by 2030. The government said PV should reach existing levels of onshore wind - roughly 4.5 GW - by the mid-late decade. The comments were published in Ireland's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...