Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering innovative mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce the launch of its new proprietary game called Odds UP Roulette®.

Designed around Single Zero Roulette rules, Odds UP Roulette features two to five (2 to 5) randomly generated Lucky Numbers in each game round that boost multipliers from 50:1 to a impressive 1000:1 payout for players who have placed straight-up bets on the corresponding winning number. Non-multiplied straight-up bets pay 30:1. All other bets such as splits, corners, red/black and dozens are settled according to Single Zero Roulette rules.

The key features of this proprietary roulette game compared to similar type games in the market from a players perspective are better odds in terms of hitting a lucky multiplier number. It promotes increased Lucky Numbers, 2 to 5, compared to the standard 1 to 5 and more frequent and higher multipliers..These features are designed to enhance the gaming experience while closely aligning with the standard return-to-player percentages.

Guido Ganschow President of Playgon says, "With Odds UP Roulette, we've redefined the game by offering players not just a chance, but a thrilling opportunity to multiply their wins. Our unique approach with 2 to 5 Lucky Numbers and the potential for an impressive 1000:1 payout sets a new standard in the world of online roulette. It's all about delivering an electrifying gaming experience while maintaining the integrity of the game's standard return-to-player percentages."

About Playgon Games Inc., Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

