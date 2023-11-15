Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new zones of visually pure quartzite have been discovered on the Company's wholly owned Charlevoix Silica Project.

In October, the QI Materials field team followed up on the newly discovered high-grade zones 4 and 5 announced in August (see August 29, 2023 news release). As shown on Figure 1, an additional 6th zone has been confirmed approximately 250 metres southeast of zone 5. Additional potential outcrops have been located to the east of zone 5. Follow up work will be required on these areas.

"Another wonderful job by our exploration team. It is encouraging that every time our team goes out there we add strike length to the quartzite formation and discover new zones," stated Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of QI Materials Corp.



Figure 1: Map of Charlevoix Silica Project Quartzite Zones



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/187461_ebd9471904c06879_002full.jpg

As shown on Figure 2, zones 4 and 5 have been mapped in detail, cleaned off, channel sampled, and over 120m of strike length is now exposed at surface. The true thickness and width of the quartzite formation is currently unknown as the contacts are buried beneath overburden, however we can observe 5-10 metres high quartzite walls in certain areas. As shown below on Figure 3, the quartzite from zone 6 appears to be visually highly pure. The samples collected this program have been sent to the lab for purity analysis and the Company eagerly awaits the results.

John Karagiannidis, Chairman of QI Materials, commented, "Our high-grade Charlevoix project keeps on getting bigger and we look forward to further expanding the discovery and current zones. A great job by our team with this new high-grade zone and discovery."



Figure 2: Photos of Quartzite from Zone 4 & 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/187461_ebd9471904c06879_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Photo of a portion of Zone 6 Quartzite Outcrop

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/187461_ebd9471904c06879_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287), is the CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

About High Purity Quartz

High purity quartz (SiO2) plays a pivotal role in two critical technologies shaping the future: solar panels and lithium silicon anode batteries. In the realm of renewable energy, quartz is the raw feed source of silicon metal (Si), a fundamental component in producing high-efficiency solar panels. Beyond solar panels, silicon metal is also a promising ingredient in lithium silicon anode batteries, offering the potential for increased energy storage capacity and improved battery performance, underscoring the indispensable role of quartz in advancing sustainable energy and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, quartz-derived silicon has gained significant strategic importance, recently earning a place on the USA's strategic mineral list.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (formerly Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada, the River Valley Silica Project near Sudbury, Canada, as well as other mineral properties in Québec. The Company also performs pilot processing on industrial minerals, refining processes to create custom products.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials Corp.is available at www.qimaterials.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

"Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo."

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (514) 358-8840

Email: info@qimaterials.com

