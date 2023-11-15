BinaryX

BinaryX launches the city-building game Pancake Mayor on PancakeSwap's new marketplace



15-Nov-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY BINARYX Singapore, Singapore | November 15, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time BinaryX , a GameFi and Initial Game Offering (IGO) platform, today announced the launch of Pancake Mayor, a new city-building simulator on the newly launched PancakeSwap Gaming Marketplace. Pancake Mayor is a free-to-play casual city-building game where players can obtain in-game currency, Mayor Cash, to upgrade and build their own cities, inspired by famous cities around the world. Players can accumulate Mayor Cash by playing a spin-the-wheel mini-game, raiding other players' cities, and participating in special events. "We designed Pancake Mayor for the everyday gamer - it offers a fun, lighthearted and rewarding experience for our users," said Rudy S., Head of Growth at BinaryX. "Pancake Mayor is the first of many hyper casual games that we will develop in the play-to-earn space, and it will provide our gamers with a new way to utilize, engage, and earn with BinaryX. We are excited to launch on PancakeSwap's Gaming Marketplace to bring Pancake Mayor to new users." Hyper casual games are becoming increasingly popular, and Pancake Mayor is positioned to appeal to a wide range of gamers. The game is easy to play and offers a variety of ways to earn rewards, making it a great choice for both casual and experienced gamers alike. "PancakeSwap's Gaming Marketplace marks an exciting new chapter in our continued commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience. We invite our community, gamers, and game developers to join us in creating a gaming ecosystem that is vibrant, innovative, and, above all, incredibly fun," said Chef Mochi, Head of PancakeSwap. Open Test Launch Pancake Mayor will be launched with an Open Test lasting for 7 days from 15 November, 2023, 9pm GMT+8 to 21 November, 2023, 9pm GMT+8. During this period, players can enjoy all game content for free, including tournament events, Crazy Vault gameplay, point activities, and more. After the test concludes, the game will be wiped and reset. For more game content and activities, follow BinaryX on social media. Watch the trailer of Pancake Mayor About BinaryX BinaryX is a leading GameFi and IGO platform committed to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences backed by blockchain technology. Offering Initial Game Offering (IGO) services, BinaryX gives game developers the opportunity to launch their GameFi projects on their platform, and for users to get early access to innovative new games. As one of the top projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has a vast community of more than 100k coin holders. With the token BNX, BinaryX is also one of the top few metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with a strong market cap. For more information, please visit www.binaryx.pro For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@binaryx.pro About PancakeSwap PancakeSwap is a leading multichain decentralized exchange that operates on an automated market maker (AMM) model and is available across 9 chains: BNB Chain, Ethereum, Aptos, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Arbitrum One, Linea, Base, and opBNB. Launched in 2020, PancakeSwap is one of the most popular DEXs in the cryptocurrency industry due to its low transaction fees, high-speed trading, and user-friendly platform. PancakeSwap has over $614 billion in total trading volume and over $1.39 billion in total liquidity locked, making it the leading multichain DEX in the industry. For more information, visit https://pancakeswap.finance/ . For media inquiries, please contact PancakeSwap Team Email: marketing@pancakeswap.com Contact Details BinaryX

Kora

marketing@binaryx.pro Company Website https://www.binaryx.pro/



