GlobeNewswire
15.11.2023 | 14:46
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dustin Group AB (146/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DUST TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021268              
Order book ID:  311569                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Dustin
Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including December 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DUST BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021276              
Order book ID:  311570                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
