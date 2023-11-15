Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dustin Group AB (146/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DUST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021268 Order book ID: 311569 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 06, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DUST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021276 Order book ID: 311570 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB