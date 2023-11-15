Megan Owen Appointed New CEO of CLS Health

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / CLS Health proudly welcomes Megan Owen as the new CEO, effective immediately. With a distinguished background, including her role as a COO of Bay Area Hospital and Houston Eye Associates, Megan's appointment marks a transformative moment in Houston healthcare.?

"At this critical juncture in healthcare, a physician-first approach within a comprehensive care system is imperative. That's why I've joined CLS Health. Our vision is to empower our physicians to provide exceptional patient care not just in Houston but in its neighboring communities," said Owen.

Megan's arrival aligns perfectly with CLS Health's growth momentum. The organization added over 50 new providers this year alone and is on track to serve over 70,000 patients in outpatient practices and more than 30,000 in inpatient services in 2023.

"As part of our strategic growth, we're opening new locations in the Galleria, Sugarland, and Cypress," Owen added. "And I'm particularly thrilled to announce the launch of our first Surgery Center in Clear Lake, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to community healthcare."

Megan's leadership philosophy is rooted in building a culture that encourages both physicians and employees to love what they do every day. "For CLS Health to become a household name, it's essential we first become a family name among our physicians and staff."

As one of Houston's few female healthcare leaders, Owen emphasized, "It's an exciting time to be a woman in healthcare leadership in Houston. Together with my fellow Houstonians, we aim to address pressing industry trends such as physician burnout and the role of women in healthcare."

Dr. Baba, President of CLS Health, wholeheartedly supports Owen's new role: "Megan's nuanced understanding of healthcare, demonstrated through her past roles and her strategic vision, is exactly what CLS Health needs at this pivotal time."

Megan adds, "I am inspired to join a company compiled of so many skilled providers across Houston and the surrounding communities who put patient care at the forefront of everything they do. We are comprised of multi-specialty clinics filled with providers who genuinely live the mission of passionately pursuing the health and well-being of our patients. Patients have a choice in the care of themselves and their families. It is our mission to make CLS Health their first choice."

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned comprehensive care group with over 33 locations and 160+ providers throughout the Houston area that holds a unique approach to healthcare. Focused on physician autonomy, CLS Health recognizes that a satisfied patient starts with a satisfied, empowered physician. To learn more about their unique approach, visit cls.health.

