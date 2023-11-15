Urbanimmersive Inc: Why Matterport Investors May Want To Also Check Out This Lesser-Known Nanocap

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / In the rapidly evolving world of real estate technology, two transactions have recently made headlines, shedding light on the strategic approaches of leading companies in the industry. Matterport, Inc., known for its digital twin technology across a variety of sectors, has enhanced its portfolio through the acquisition of VHT Studios, while Urbanimmersive Inc. (OTCQB:UBMRF), focused on digital twin technology in real estate marketing , has made a significant expansion with the purchase of HomeVisit from CoreLogic Solutions, LLC.

Urbanimmersive's Calculated Expansion

Urbanimmersive's recent acquisition of HomeVisit marks a notable increase in the company's footprint in the U.S. market. The deal, valued at CA$ 9 million, brings new product offerings and extensive cross-selling opportunities, particularly with the CoreLogic Group. HomeVisit, which has delivered visual content marketing services and generated revenues of approximately $7.83 million in its last fiscal year, has become part of Urbanimmersive's extensive service suite. This strategic acquisition not only expands its service offerings but also bolsters its brand associations with renowned names like Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Compass.

Matterport And VHT

In a move mirroring Urbanimmersive's approach to enhancing the real estate experience, Matterport's acquisition of VHT Studios signifies a strategic alignment of visual media services with 3D Digital Twin technology. This acquisition demonstrates a parallel initiative to Urbanimmersive's efforts by seeking to simplify the marketing process for brokers and agents through integrated services.

While Matterport expands its reach into sectors such as commercial real estate and hospitality, the essence of this strategy underscores the growing trend in the industry, one that Urbanimmersive has been pioneering as a nano-cap alternative, providing similar services with a focus on cost-efficiency and rapid delivery in a marketing niche.

Comparative Strategies

While both companies share the common thread of enhancing property viewing experiences with 3D tours and floor plans, their market focus and technological offerings differ significantly. Urbanimmersive concentrates on the real estate marketing segment and prides itself on its fusion with various industry-standard 360 cameras . Their 3D Video Fusion technology enables 3D navigation via 360-degree videos, allowing prospective clients the ability to view their property as if they're there in real life!

In contrast, Matterport serves a broader range of segments, including manufacturing and construction , and develops its own suite of cameras . In essence, Matterport is the industry's Goliath exploring a broader strategy that appeals to a wide range of industries, while Urbanimmersive aspires to conquer a specific niche with tailor-made offerings.

Financial Health And Valuation

From a financial perspective, the disparity is clear: Matterport's market capitalization is three-quarters of a billion dollars , with an enterprise value of approximately five times its revenue . Urbanimmersive, on the other hand, sits at just $3.5 million market capitalization with an enterprise value roughly 0.5 times revenue .

Despite its early stage, Urbanimmersive is approaching breakeven, demonstrating financial prudence, while Matterport reportedly exhibits a much higher cash burn rate. Urbanimmersive's revenues, though only about 8% of Matterport's, tell a story of potential - without Matterport's hardware revenue, the figure climbs to 12%. In short, the addition of one or two substantial clients could see Urbanimmersive nearing Matterport's top-line revenue.

Operational Efficiency And Turnaround Time

Time is of the essence in real estate marketing, and here Urbanimmersive takes the lead with a 24-hour turnaround for 3D digital twins and floor plans, compared to Matterport's 48 hours . Moreover, Urbanimmersive introduces a swift five-minute scanning feature, further setting them apart.

Weighing The Prospects

Both Matterport and Urbanimmersive are charting their courses in the realm of real estate technology. Matterport's acquisition of VHT Studios represents a comprehensive approach to market expansion, while Urbanimmersive's purchase of HomeVisit signals a strategic consolidation within the real estate marketing sector. As these companies continue to evolve, potential investors are presented with contrasting yet compelling narratives of growth, innovation and market penetration in the dynamic landscape of real estate technology.

