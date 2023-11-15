China's Hanersun has unveiled its new HItouch 5N module series, which is based on ABC cell tech and 182 mm wafers. The output ranges from 430 W to 600 W and the efficiency ratings are between 22.0% and 23.2%.Hanersun has unveiled two new solar module lines based on its all-back contact (ABC) cell technology. "The newly released product integrated full back interconnection along with non-destructive cutting and high-density encapsulation, elegantly blending aesthetics and efficiency while enhancing reliability and durability," a Hanersun spokesperson told pv magazine. The Chinese solar module ...

