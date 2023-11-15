Company announces ECI Large Language Application (ELLA) to deliver secure, compliant, AI-enabled business acceleration for regulated industries

ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge ECI Large Language Application (ELLA) managed platform, the first secure large language model (LLM) application for the alternative financial market and other highly regulated industries.

Purpose-built to bring artificial intelligence capabilities to financial services organizations bound by strict security and compliance requirements, ELLA delivers a secure, compliant way for financial institutions to leverage LLMs for innovation and business acceleration. Drawing precise insights from an organization's secure data, market evaluations and more, ELLA boosts efficiency. It empowers decision-making through tailored AI outputs, enabling financial services organizations to realize AI's full potential while keeping security and data integrity at the forefront of operations.

In addition to ELLA's high security and compliance, the platform offers industry-leading customizability, empowering management teams to set comprehensive permissions and usage policies through its admin dashboard. The dashboard offers full visibility and real-time insight into the platform's operations and flags deviations from set rules to address potential concerns and ensure consistent compliance.

With the platform's continuous learning capabilities, ELLA's customizability also extends to the context and insights it can generate. Users can input additional data as market conditions evolve to ensure insights align with each firms' unique data landscape. ELLA's outputs leverage retrieval augmented grounding (RAG) and are generated from a firm's proprietary documents to create meaningful insights delivered through a conversation with an expert on the data.

"AI delivers a proven competitive edge across industries, and ECI knows our clients want to be at the forefront of every new technology," said Rich Itri, chief innovation officer at ECI. "We are proud to be the first in the alternative financial space to provide a secure and compliant way to leverage innovative technology responsibly, through ELLA."

ELLA is now widely available for use in alternative investment firms and other financial organizations. For more information about ELLA's capabilities, please visit https://www.eci.com/ella.

