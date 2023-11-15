MetricStream, a leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today a cloud GRC solution powered by MetricStream CyberGRC and AWS Audit Manager from Amazon Web Services (AWS). MetricStream's new cloud GRC solution is designed to provide customers with the ability to centrally manage risks, compliance standards, frameworks, and controls, and provides automated evidence gathering and assessments across on-premises and AWS environments.

MetricStream CyberGRC helps organizations actively manage and mitigate IT, cybersecurity, and vendor risks, and ensure compliance with industry standards and frameworks. It provides real-time visibility and quantified risk insights, allowing cybersecurity, risk, and compliance professionals to prioritize their risk mitigation actions.

Audit Manager continuously audits AWS service usage and streamlines the assessment of risk and compliance with regulations and industry standards, automatically collecting evidence to pass IT audits more efficiently. The integrated solution provides a single platform for IT security, information security, risk, and compliance professionals to collaborate, proactively manage and mitigate risks, easily demonstrate compliance, and reduce costs.

"Understanding the interconnection of risks is extremely important for organizations as they rapidly move to the cloud. Cloud governance and managing cloud risk exposure is a key priority for cyber risk professionals," said Prasad Sabbineni, co-CEO, MetricStream. "MetricStream's cloud GRC solution will fast track cloud adoption while ensuring cyber resilience."

The MetricStream CyberGRC and Audit Manager integration is the latest innovation between the organizations and will be showcased during AWS re:Invent on November 28, 2023 at 11am PST in MGM Grand Las Vegas during Chalk Talk Session COP213. Click here for more details and to read the AWS News Blog.

About MetricStream, Inc

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

