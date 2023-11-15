Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
15.11.2023
Admission to trading of Civinity, AB bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 15, 2023 to admit the bonds of Civinity, AB
to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the
Company. The first trading day of Civinity, AB bonds is November 20, 2023. 



Issuer's full name         Civinity, AB         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         CIV              
------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000408197         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      2025-10-16          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000             
------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        8 000             
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      8 000 000           
------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        CIVB110025FA         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual coupon rate, %        11              
------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       April 16, October 16 each year
------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius      
------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of Civinity, AB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1178588
