Admission to trading of Civinity, AB bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 15, 2023 to admit the bonds of Civinity, AB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of Civinity, AB bonds is November 20, 2023. Issuer's full name Civinity, AB ------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer's short name CIV ------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities ISIN code LT0000408197 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities maturity date 2025-10-16 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of securities 8 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume of the issue, EUR 8 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name CIVB110025FA ------------------------------------------------------------------ Annual coupon rate, % 11 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Interest payment dates April 16, October 16 each year ------------------------------------------------------------------ ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------------------ The Certified Adviser of Civinity, AB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1178588