DirectTrust Reports Direct Exchange Transactions Growth; Newest Class of Interoperability Heroes

Leading healthcare industry alliance also announces 2024 conference theme and date

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in health data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced third quarter 2023 metrics collected from accredited HISP members to measure the use of the DirectTrust national network for interoperable, secure Direct exchange of health information. DirectTrust also announced new members of the alliance, awardees of the Interoperability Hero Initiative and DirectTrust's 2024 conference.

According to third quarter 2023 metrics:

DirectTrust Trusted Addresses : The number of trusted Direct addresses able to securely share PHI rose 9% to more than 2.8 million, compared with the same quarter in 2022.

: The number of trusted Direct addresses able to securely share PHI rose 9% to more than 2.8 million, compared with the same quarter in 2022. Direct Exchange Transactions : There were more than 235 million Direct Secure Messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2023 - a 13% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. This brings the total Direct exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 to more than 4.4 billion.

: There were more than 235 million Direct Secure Messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2023 - a 13% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. This brings the total Direct exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 to more than 4.4 billion. DirectTrust Organizations Served : More than 309,000 healthcare organizations were served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging.

: More than 309,000 healthcare organizations were served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging. DirectTrust Patient/Consumer Use: The number of patients/consumers able to participate in Direct Secure Messaging increased 7% to more than 732,000 compared with the same quarter in 2022.

"We're excited to see continued growth of DirectTrust network use, especially in the number of organizations able to participate in Direct Secure Messaging, following some clean up in past quarters as part of our Directory Improvement Initiative," said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. "In addition, I extend my sincere congratulations to the newest class of Interoperability Heroes, who were selected based on their nominations and impactful contributions to interoperability."

Stuewe continued, "We're also thrilled to invite all to join us at the DirectTrust Conference 2024, The Future of Trust in Health, where stakeholders from all corners can collaborate to shape the future of healthcare systems. Together, we are building a foundation of trust that propels forward interoperability, innovation, and cooperation in healthcare."

More information on DirectTrust's Third Quarter 2023 metrics is available here.

New Members

DirectTrust member organizations and individuals are a key and collaborative force in pushing healthcare interoperability forward. Pairing with the release of the third quarter 2023 metrics, DirectTrust welcomed the following new members: Digital HIE, healthKERI, Inform USA, John Ritter, Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, and Smart Check-In.

Interoperability Heroes

The Interoperability Hero Initiative recognizes organizations, teams, and individuals integral to advancing interoperability. The following ten individuals comprise the most recent class of Interoperability Heroes:

Zoe Barber, The Sequoia Project

Jason Johnson, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Jocelyn Keegan, Point of Care Partners

Dr. Steven Lane, Health Gorilla

Shelley Mannino, Velature

Jay Nakashima, eHealth Exchange

Lisa Nicolaou, MiHIN

Sandeep Savarala, Boston Consulting Group

Michelle Suitor, UHIN

Alan Swenson, Carequality

More information on this Interoperability Hero class is available here.

2024 Conference Announcement

Finally, the alliance is proud to announce DirectTrust Conference 2024 - "The Future of Trust in Health." The event will take place September 22-25, 2024, at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark in St. Louis, Missouri. The DirectTrust Conference 2024 will be open to all stakeholders interested in advancing trust while improving the state of the healthcare's systems and institutions. More details, including a call for speakers, sponsorship opportunities, and session details, will be announced in early Q1, 2024.

For more information on the 2024 DirectTrust Conference, contact Admin@DirectTrust.org.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

