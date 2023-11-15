Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
15.11.23
14:59 Uhr
11,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,20011,30015:50
11,10011,20015:51
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2023 | 15:26
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Honors Local Entrepreneur at Annual Key4Women Awards in Syracuse, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / KeyBank:

Susan Crossett, President and CEO of CPS Recruitment, a certified Women Owned Business, was the keynote speaker and honoree

KeyBank's Key4Women Syracuse Chapter held its annual awards breakfast on Thursday October 19th at Bellevue Country Club. Susan Crossett, President and CEO of CPS Recruitment, a certified Women Owned Business, was the keynote speaker. She shared stories from her career journey as an Entrepreneur, Board Director, Corporate Executive, Advocate, Change Management Strategist and High-Performance Motivator.

Crossett was also honored by Key as its 2023 Key4Women Achieve Award Winner. It honors and recognizes the accomplishments of women business leaders and their contributions to the Central New York Community. The award is open to clients of KeyBank and is given annually to a female leader in the region who has achieved a high level of success in her profession, is a community leader, and is a supporter of other women in Central New York. In addition to the award, KeyBank also made a $2,500 donation in Crossett's honor to CenterState CEO's Race for Equity program.

Key4Women is an avenue of growth and advice for many women business owners and leaders. As a relationship-based bank, Key partners in helping our clients use every tool possible, providing them with access to capital while knowing exactly what best fits their business and financial goals. Learn more and sign up by going to key.com/women.

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive
  • Learn more about how KeyBank can help small businesses

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803649/keybank-honors-local-entrepreneur-at-annual-key4women-awards-in-syracuse-ny

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.