KeyBank Honors Local Entrepreneur at Annual Key4Women Awards in Syracuse, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / KeyBank:

Susan Crossett, President and CEO of CPS Recruitment, a certified Women Owned Business, was the keynote speaker and honoree

KeyBank's Key4Women Syracuse Chapter held its annual awards breakfast on Thursday October 19th at Bellevue Country Club. Susan Crossett, President and CEO of CPS Recruitment, a certified Women Owned Business, was the keynote speaker. She shared stories from her career journey as an Entrepreneur, Board Director, Corporate Executive, Advocate, Change Management Strategist and High-Performance Motivator.

Crossett was also honored by Key as its 2023 Key4Women Achieve Award Winner. It honors and recognizes the accomplishments of women business leaders and their contributions to the Central New York Community. The award is open to clients of KeyBank and is given annually to a female leader in the region who has achieved a high level of success in her profession, is a community leader, and is a supporter of other women in Central New York. In addition to the award, KeyBank also made a $2,500 donation in Crossett's honor to CenterState CEO's Race for Equity program.

Key4Women is an avenue of growth and advice for many women business owners and leaders. As a relationship-based bank, Key partners in helping our clients use every tool possible, providing them with access to capital while knowing exactly what best fits their business and financial goals. Learn more and sign up by going to key.com/women.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

Learn more about how KeyBank can help small businesses

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803649/keybank-honors-local-entrepreneur-at-annual-key4women-awards-in-syracuse-ny