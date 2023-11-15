Next generation ClinicalKey AI, will provide Elsevier's trusted, evidence-based medical information, including books, journals, drug and clinical reference content in an easy-to-use and precise conversational engine providing confidence and time-savings for physicians.

More than 30,000 physicians across the US have tested the underlying AI technology.

The early access release will be available this month and the general release is expected to launch early 2024.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Elsevier Health, a global leader in medical information and data analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenEvidence, a company specializing in artificial intelligence for medicine, to develop ClinicalKey AI, a next-generation clinical decision support tool that combines the most recent and reputable evidence-based medical content with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians at the point of care.

The amount of complex data and information that doctors regularly review and process can be daunting, even for highly experienced clinicians. By combining Elsevier's vast corpus of trusted medical information with advanced AI technology, ClinicalKey AI can help physicians access accurate evidence-based information at the point of care.

Jan Herzhoff, PhD, President, Elsevier Health said: "We believe ClinicalKey AI can be a game-changer for physicians. By pairing our world-class medical content and technological expertise with the strong AI capability that OpenEvidence is known for, we can take a giant leap forward in the way physicians find and use information at the point of care. ClinicalKey AI is tailor-made for time-pressed physicians who need access to precise answers to a wide range of clinical questions that are backed by the latest and most trusted scientific research as well as responsible AI principles."

Scott D. Solomon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Editor, Braunwald's Heart Disease added: "ClinicalKey AI is exactly the type of solution that physicians need. The product offers a natural language interface with curated content and constantly refreshed evidence-based research that is essential for medical education and point-of-care decision making. It's clear Elsevier Health has listened to physicians and understands the challenges they face with data overload and concerns about the ethical use of AI in clinical practice. ClinicalKey AI is a significant advancement based on the solutions that are available today and I look forward to having the product broadly available next year."

Daniel Nadler, PhD, Founder of OpenEvidence said: "We are energized to partner with a global leader like Elsevier Health, which has a deep heritage in medical information and analytics and shares our mission of improving healthcare outcomes globally. By working together, we will have a greater impact in addressing some of the most significant challenges physicians face every day. OpenEvidence's AI will power Elsevier's trusted medical content in the places and at the moments when physicians need it most."

The company's flagship product, ClinicalKey, is a leading clinical decision support and reference tool used by thousands of hospital systems and medical schools across the globe that supports point of care and deep reference needs. The new capability, ClinicalKey AI, offers a highly advanced conversational search interface to help physicians find accurate, succinct clinical information based on one of the world's largest and most trusted body of medical information available to date.

Some of the key benefits of ClinicalKey AI include:

Conversational search to accelerate access to evidence-based clinical information: Physicians can get treatment, condition and drug-related questions answered swiftly using a natural language interface. The underlying body of medical content will be continuously updated with the latest clinical insights and underscoring the quality of the sources. The enhanced solution is designed to help support physicians' clinical workflow and productivity.

Addressing complex medical questions with evidence-based information: Physicians can address challenging patient cases by getting access to a combination of the latest research, reference textbooks, clinical overviews, drug information and much more that clinicians trust. Physicians will also see citation links and underlying documents that were used to answer their questions to give them the ability to review the primary source documents. Finally, ClinicalKey AI will support follow-up questions and will recommend related ones for the physicians to consider. All content is licensed so users and institutions can feel confident in the information they are using.

Responsible AI Principles: ClinicalKey AI adheres to industry data privacy and security standards as well as Elsevier's Responsible AI principles.

For more than two decades, Elsevier has been using AI and machine learning technologies in combination with its world-class peer-reviewed content and extensive data sets to create products that help the research, life sciences and healthcare communities be more effective every day. By incorporating generative AI in its offerings, Elsevier aims to make it easier and more intuitive for customers to find the information they can trust to accelerate scientific discovery, empower collaboration and transform patient care.

ClinicalKey AI will be available for early access starting in November 2023 with a full-scale US launch starting in early 2024.

To learn more and register interest, please visit https://www.elsevier.com/products/clinicalkey/clinicalkey-ai and sign up to be a part of the ClinicalKey AI Preview Waitlist.

About Elsevier Health

For more than 140 years, Elsevier has supported the work of researchers and healthcare professionals by providing current, evidence-based information that can help empower students and clinicians to provide the best healthcare possible. Growing from our roots, Elsevier Health applies innovation, facilitates insights, and helps drive more informed decision-making for our customers across global health. We support health providers by providing accessible, trusted evidence-based information to take on the infodemic; prepare more future health professionals with effective tools and resources; provide insights that help clinicians improve patient outcomes; deliver healthcare that is truly inclusive; and supports a more personalized and localized healthcare experience.

Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our innovation, and our teams are committed to creating education and practice solutions that reflect the diversity of our world. Elsevier Health is helping lay the groundwork for more equitable healthcare worldwide; we bring the same rigor to our digital information solutions as we do to our publishing, allowing us to offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive progress for the benefit of every patient.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

